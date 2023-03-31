Netflix subscription plan with ads is now available for Apple TV users

Streaming giant Netflix has rolled out its ad-supported plan — “Basic with Ads” for Apple TV users after a delay of months. The service was announced in October of last year, but there were some devices that were not supported, including the Apple TV. The cheaper tier is now available in the Netflix tvOS app starting this week, reports TechCrunch. Also Read - Top Netflix series renewed for season 3: She, Delhi Crime, Kota Factory and more

Prior to this update, Apple TV users were not able to access Netflix’s ads tier and were offered either a more expensive plan or an alternative device to try. Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, PlayStation 3, and Netflix app for Windows are yet to receive the tier, the report mentioned. Also Read - Netflix now lets TV users customise subtitles, closed captions

Netflix rolled out the “Basic With Ads” steaming plan on November 3 last year to subscribers in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Australia, Japan, Korea, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico for $6.99 (roughly Rs 573). Ads are 15 or 30 seconds in length and play before and during shows and films. The ad tier is not available in India, but Netflix subscription plans here start at Rs 149 for mobile-only streaming, which is less than $2. Other plans in India cost Rs 199, Rs 499, and Rs 649, respectively, for Basic, Standard, and Premium streaming benefits. Also Read - Netflix renews Elite's Indian adaptation Class for second season

Meanwhile, Netflix has announced that it will bring 40 more games later this year, and also 70 titles are in development with its partners. “That’s in addition to the 16 games currently being developed by our in-house game studios,” the company said in a statement. Netflix is also reportedly working to bring its in-house games to the TV screen. All of Netflix’s current game lineup is available on mobile phones on both Android and iOS operating systems.

— Written with inputs from IANS