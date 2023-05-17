comscore
Apple flagship stores in India give top priority to accessibility

At Apple BKC and Apple Saket retail stores, the distance between display tables is carefully planned to allow for wheelchairs to navigate easily, staircases in the stores have brail on the sidebars for the visually impaired, an elevator for stores with two floors allow for easy mobility within levels and availability of accessibility washrooms -- to name a few key features.

  • Apple introduced new accessibility tools ahead of Global Accessibility Awareness Day.
  • Apple's new BKC and Saket retail stores focus on accessibility the most.
  • Apple has carefully planned the distance between display tables to allow for wheelchairs to navigate easily.
As Apple previewed new software features for cognitive, speech and vision accessibility, along with innovative tools for individuals who are nonspeaking or at risk of losing their ability to speak, the company has embedded accessibility into every aspect of their work, including design, at both Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi. Also Read - Apple fights $2 billion London lawsuit for 'throttling' millions of iPhones

The tech giant has introduced new tools for cognitive accessibility, along with Live Speech, Personal Voice, and Point and Speak in Magnifier in celebration of Global Accessibility Awareness Day on May 18. Also Read - Apple Store employees in India reportedly make Rs 12 lakhs a year

At Apple BKC and Apple Saket retail stores, the distance between display tables is carefully planned to allow for wheelchairs to navigate easily, staircases in the stores have brail on the sidebars for the visually impaired, an elevator for stores with two floors allow for easy mobility within levels and availability of accessibility washrooms — to name a few key features. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook hopes more Indian girls learn coding early

The stores are also equipped with portable hearing loops for customer store experiences including Genius Bar, shopping with a Specialist, and Today at Apple’ sessions, ensuring an accessible and enjoyable experience for those hard of hearing and select retail team members use sign language to help customers through their purchase journey.

Enable India, an organisation that helps people with disabilities acquire training and get jobs, is helping Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) achieve economic independence, enabling them to become active members in their households and communities.

Apple has sponsored their work since 2021.

Their flagship programme, #SeeAMillion, provides digital literacy training. Last year, Apple supported #SeeAMillion workshops for 4,000 PwDs — along with other programming.

EnAble Vaani is their phone-based platform for disseminating information about employment, quality of life, and educational opportunities.

ChangeMakers is their one-year fellowship programme that fosters the next generation of leaders in the disability space.

IANS

  • Published Date: May 17, 2023 3:51 PM IST
