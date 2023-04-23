Apple Tap to Pay feature now available outside of US

Apple has expanded the Tap to Pay feature to iPhone users outside of the US. Launched last year, Tap to Pay is an Apple Pay feature that lets users make contactless payments. The iPhone becomes a sales terminal that can accept Apple Pay, a digital wallet, or a card that has an NFC chip. Apple Tap to Pay is now available in Taiwan. Also Read - Apple now sanctions loans to iPhone users under new Apple Pay Later service

According to Apple, the company has been working with “leading brands and app developers” from the payments industry for the launch of Tap to Pay in Taiwan. As a result, China Trust Bank and TapPay are the first platforms that support the Apple Tap to Pay feature in Taiwan. Accepting payments through Apple Tap to Pay in Taiwan are now Taiwan Mobile and Taiwan Taxi for now.

But Apple is working to bring more financial institutions on board. Later this year, Taipei Fubon Bank will offer support for Tap to Pay.

How does Apple’s Tap to Pay work?

Apple launched Tap to Pay in the US initially. With the help of a ‘Proximity Reader’ API, an app developer can integrate Tap to Pay to work with the iPhone’s NFC reader. This turns the iPhone into a point-of-sale terminal that accepts payments from Apple Pay, NFC-enabled cards, and eligible digital wallets. Apple has collaborated with different payment firms for the smooth functioning of the Tap to Pay feature.

The Tap to Pay feature works on an iPhone XS or later running iOS 15.4 or higher operating system. However, users in Taiwan must have their eligible iPhones updated to iOS 16.4.

Meanwhile, Apple has also expanded the Track Detection feature on Apple Watch to France. Apple Watch Series 4 and later running watchOS 9.2 in France now support Track Detection. This feature, when enabled, uses combined data from GPS and Apple Maps to determine the lane of the track you are running.