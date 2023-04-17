Hello Mumbai: Apple CEO Tim Cook greets Indians ahead of Apple BKC launch tomorrow

Apple will demonstrate its doubled-down effort for India as its chief executive Tim Cook will launch the company’s first flagship retail store in the country. Located at the Jio World Drive in an upscale area of Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, the Apple BKC is the first physical Apple Store that is opening for the public on April 18. Cook will attend the opening of Apple BKC, outlining the company’s bullish investment in India, which, per reports, is emerging as a top alternative to China. Also Read - Apple is excited to ‘build on our long-standing history’ says, Tim Cook

Cook posted a photo with the employees of the Apple BKC with a caption that reads: “Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow.” Also Read - Apple's first physical store in India Apple BKC to open on April 18, second store in Delhi coming soon

Ahead of the opening tomorrow, Apple underscored that the Apple BKC is one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy. That is in line with Apple’s commitment to the environment through which it hopes to become 100 percent carbon neutral by 2030.

The Apple BKC is made of a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy. Apple said that each tile used in the structure is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling. When entering the Apple BKC, customers will be greeted by two stone walls that Apple says are from Rajasthan.

“At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community.”