comscore
News

Hello Mumbai: Apple CEO Tim Cook greets Indians ahead of Apple BKC launch tomorrow

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook posted a photo with the employees of the Apple BKC with a caption that reads: "Hello, Mumbai!"

applebkc1

Apple will demonstrate its doubled-down effort for India as its chief executive Tim Cook will launch the company’s first flagship retail store in the country. Located at the Jio World Drive in an upscale area of Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, the Apple BKC is the first physical Apple Store that is opening for the public on April 18. Cook will attend the opening of Apple BKC, outlining the company’s bullish investment in India, which, per reports, is emerging as a top alternative to China. Also Read - Apple is excited to ‘build on our long-standing history’ says, Tim Cook

Cook posted a photo with the employees of the Apple BKC with a caption that reads: “Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow.” Also Read - Apple's first physical store in India Apple BKC to open on April 18, second store in Delhi coming soon

Ahead of the opening tomorrow, Apple underscored that the Apple BKC is one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy. That is in line with Apple’s commitment to the environment through which it hopes to become 100 percent carbon neutral by 2030.

The Apple BKC is made of a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy. Apple said that each tile used in the structure is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling. When entering the Apple BKC, customers will be greeted by two stone walls that Apple says are from Rajasthan.

“At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community.”

  • Published Date: April 17, 2023 6:51 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Hello Mumbai: Apple CEO Tim Cook greets Indians ahead of Apple BKC launch tomorrow

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launched with 6000mAh battery, Exynos chip

Take a peek inside India’s first Apple Store in Mumbai

Take a peek inside India’s first Apple Store in Mumbai

Microsoft announces Gallery in file explorer for Windows 11 users

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

Related Topics

Latest Videos

YouTube is giving Premium subscribers 1080p Premium playback option

Tech Updates/ launch

YouTube is giving Premium subscribers 1080p Premium playback option
Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace, expands access to brand agencies

Tech Updates/ launch

Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace, expands access to brand agencies
What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?

Tech Updates/ launch

What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?
Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model

Tech Updates/ launch

Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model