Apple has announced all the new games that will be heading to Apple Arcade in the month of July this week. Check detailed list here.

Apple has shared a list of all the games that will be available on the company’s cloud-based game streaming service, Apple Arcade in the month of July 2023. The company has announced a host of new and interesting games, which includes the likes of popular titles such as Hello Kitty Island Adventure and Lego Duplo World will be available to Apple device users on Apple Arcade throughout the course of the month.

So, here is everything we know about the games heading to Apple Arcade in July 2023.

All the games coming to Apple Arcade in July 2023

— Slay the Spire will be heading to Apple Arcade on July 7. It is a single-player deck-building game where players go on a quest to conquer the ever-changing Spire. Gamers will encounter bizarre creatures, navigate treacherous paths, and discover relics of immense power as players ascend towards the end.

— Lego Duplo World will be available Apple Arcade on July 7. In this game, families will be able to explore various scenes to find out what is in it and discover how everything works. Apple says that the Lego Duplo World supports multi-touch functionality for a shared family experience.

— Similarly, Ridiculous Fishing EX will be heading to Apple Arcade on July 14. For the unversed, Ridiculous Fishing EX is a new 3D fishing game from indie developers Vlambeer. It is a full and expanded remaster of the hit game Ridiculous Fishing and a winner of the Apple Design Award winner. In the game, players will be able to explore endless hours of gameplay by fishing in vast sea with atypical fishing equipment, such as chainsaws, toasters, and more. Players will also follow fisherman Billy as he tries to find redemption from his uncertain past.

“New to this remastered version are a competitive mode with (daily, weekly, and monthly) challenges and leaderboards called Pro Fishing Tour, an in-game parody social media feed called BikBok, and an expanded and prestige-able new game plus. Chase destiny on the high seas and embark on a radical quest for gills and glory,” Apple wrote in a note.

— Stardew Valley will be heading to Apple Arcade on July 21 wherein it will join other farming/life sims in the catalog such as Wylde Flowers, Farmside, and Cozy Grove among others.

— Hello Kitty Island Adventure will be available on Apple Arcade on July 28. This game is available in both solo and multiplayer co-op modes. In this game, players will be able to craft rare items, solve ancient puzzles, and decorate cabins to bring new visitors and create an island paradise.

— Apple said that both Mini Motorways and Mini Metro+ are getting major updates, which includes a brand-new game mode coming to Jetpack Joyride 2 and pirates taking over Cut the Rope Remastered.

— Other games that will be getting new content this month include WHAT THE CAR?, Episode XOXO, Farmside, My Little Pony: Mane Merge; Cityscapes: Sim Builder; Wonderbox, and SP!NG.