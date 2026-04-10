Anthropic AI raises cybersecurity concerns, US summons bank leaders

Concerns around AI and cybersecurity just got more serious. US officials recently called a meeting with top banking leaders to discuss potential risks linked to a new AI model from Anthropic. The discussion reportedly took place in Washington, where regulators wanted to make sure banks are prepared for what could be a new wave of cyber threats – this time powered by AI. Also Read: Claude down in India: Hundreds of users face chat and coding issues

But the main question that you must be having in your mind is — why is this AI model raising concerns? At the centre of this is Anthropic’s latest model, often referred to as “Mythos” in reports. The company itself has hinted that its system is capable of finding and exploiting software vulnerabilities at a very advanced level. Also Read: Anthropic launches Project Glasswing: New AI model aims to stop cyberattacks before they happen

That’s where the concern comes in. If a model can identify weaknesses in systems faster than humans, it could also be misused by attackers to break into networks, crack protections, or automate cyberattacks. Interestingly, Anthropic has already taken a cautious approach. The model hasn’t been released widely and is currently limited to a small set of companies. Also Read: Claude can control your computer for browsing, editing, more: Here's how it works

Why are banks being involved?

The meeting wasn’t just with any companies, it involved leaders from some of the biggest banks in the US. These are institutions considered critical to financial stability. The logic is simple: if cyber risks increase, banks are among the first places that could be targeted. And any disruption there doesn’t stay isolated, which can affect the wider economy.

Even banking leaders have been acknowledging this shift. There’s already a growing view that AI could make cyber risks more complex, not less.

What stands out here is how early regulators are stepping in. This isn’t a reaction to a breach — it’s more about preparing for what could happen next. Authorities seem to be treating advanced AI models as dual-use technology. They can help improve security, but at the same time, they can also be used to find gaps faster than ever.

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That’s likely why discussions are happening now, before such tools become more widely available.