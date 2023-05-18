Amazon's AWS announces $12.7 billion investment in India by 2030

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing division of Amazon.com Inc, said on Thursday it plans to invest Rs 1,05,600 crore ($12.7 billion) in India by 2030, doubling down on its past investments to cater to an ever-growing demand. The latest investment will be used to build its cloud infrastructure in India and it will support over 100,000 full-time jobs annually, AWS said. Also Read - Realme Narzo N55 to launch in India on April 12: Check details

The new investment plans come at a time when Amazon has controlled its spending in India and elsewhere by marginalising its workforce. Amazon recently announced it is laying off 400-500 employees from its AWS division in India as part of global restructuring, which entails the sacking of more than 9,000 employees globally. But with a bigger investment in what is proving to be one of the most profitable markets for Amazon, the company is promising to support 131,700 full-time jobs across roles such as engineering, construction, and telecommunications. Also Read - Amazon announces Mega Electronics Days sale: Check top offers here

AWS’s current presence in India

The company runs two data centres in the Indian subcontinent – one in Mumbai which was launched in 2016, and another in Hyderabad, which started in 2022. Amazon has previously invested a sum of $3.7 billion in AWS-related infrastructure in India, while last year, the company chalked out a plan to invest $4.4 billion by 2030. In less than a year, the company’s intent has nearly tripled to a whopping $12.7 billion or Rs 1,05,600 crore. This could be a part of the company’s plan to put an end to the speculation that began after Amazon pulled several projects in India. Many experts were of the belief that Amazon was scaling back its operations in India, fueled by the latest layoffs. Also Read - Amazon announces Fifth Gear Store launch in India: Check top deals, discounts, offers

AWS’s total planned investment in India adds up to about $16.4 billion by 2030, the company said in a statement. The cloud platform offers more than 200 services, including storage, robotics and artificial intelligence. Its biggest clients in India include the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Axis Bank, HDFC Life, Niti Aayog, Acko, and BankBazaar, among others.

“AWS is committed to driving positive social and economic impact in India. In addition to building cloud infrastructure and helping local customers and partners digitally transform, we have trained more than four million people in India with cloud skills since 2017, and invested in six utility-scale renewable energy projects to meet our global 100% renewable energy goal by 2025. Our planned investment of INR 1,05,600 crores (US $12.7 billion) by 2030 will help create more beneficial ripple effects, supporting India on its path to becoming a global digital powerhouse,” said Puneet Chandok, president of the commercial business of AWS India and South Asia.

Amazon’s cloud division has been investing in regions across the world to provide seamless connectivity. Earlier this year it said it plans to invest $6 billion in Malaysia by 2037.

— Written with inputs from Reuters