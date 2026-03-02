Amazon AWS faces outage in UAE after fire at data facility: Any link to Iran's strike?

Cloud services are supposed to always be running and stable. However, early Sunday, one of Amazon Web Services’ data centres in the UAE was impacted. AWS confirmed that one of its Availability Zones in the UAE region was impacted after “objects” struck the facility, causing sparks and a fire. The incident led to a temporary power shutdown at the affected site. Also Read: When is Panchayat Season 5 coming? Check release timeline, cast and story hints

What exactly happened? According to AWS, the disruption occurred around 4:30 AM PST (4:30 PM Dubai time), Reuters reported. The company said objects hit the data centre, triggering sparks that led to a fire. Emergency crews responded, and power, including backup generators, was cut off while firefighters worked to contain the situation.

AWS clarified that only one Availability Zone was affected. For context, an Availability Zone consists of one or more physical data centres within a region. These zones are designed to operate independently so that disruptions in one don't bring down the entire region. The company added that other UAE zones remain operational.

Was this linked to drone strikes by Iran?

The outage comes at a sensitive time. The UAE and the surrounding Gulf region have been facing heightened tensions following missile and drone activity in response to recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

When asked whether the data centre incident was related to the regional conflict, AWS did not confirm or deny any connection. As of now, there is no official link established.

AWS said it is redirecting traffic to other facilities to minimise service disruptions. However, it noted that restoring connectivity in the affected zone could take several hours.

The company has not provided a specific timeline for full restoration. For businesses relying on AWS infrastructure in the UAE region, this incident is a reminder of how global events can ripple into digital services. While cloud systems are built for resilience, they are still grounded in physical buildings, and sometimes, those buildings face real-world risks.