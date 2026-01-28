Amazon layoff concerns resurface after email sent to staff by mistake

Amazon may have unintentionally signalled another round of job cuts after an internal email referencing layoffs was sent to employees earlier this week. The message, which went out to staff in the company’s cloud division, sparked confusion and renewed concerns about further workforce reductions. Also Read: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin plans satellite internet service to rival Elon Musk’s Starlink

What the email said

As per a Reuters report, the email was sent by Colleen Aubrey, a senior vice president at Amazon Web Services, and referred to "organizational changes" and employees who were said to be impacted. The note acknowledged that such decisions are difficult and framed them as part of positioning the business for the future. It also pointed employees to a message attributed to Amazon's HR leadership, suggesting that some staff had already been informed of their status.

The issue was that no official layoff announcement had been made at the time. Employees who received the email said it appeared to have been sent by mistake and was quickly followed by confusion across internal communication channels. A meeting invite linked to the message was reportedly cancelled shortly after being sent.

The email also mentioned an internal initiative referred to as “Project Dawn,” though Amazon has not explained what the project relates to or whether it is directly tied to layoffs.

Layoff concerns resurface

The accidental email has fuelled speculation that Amazon is preparing to announce more job cuts, possibly within days. People familiar with the matter have said teams across AWS, retail operations, Prime Video, and human resources could be affected, though the full scope remains unclear.

This would follow earlier layoffs announced in October, when Amazon said it would cut around 14,000 corporate roles. At the time, the company also indicated that workforce reductions could continue into 2026 as it worked to remove management layers and reduce costs.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has previously said the company is aiming to operate with fewer layers and move faster. He has also linked job reductions to efficiency gains from artificial intelligence, suggesting that AI adoption will change how many corporate roles are needed over time.

Other changes underway

On the same day the email surfaced, Amazon confirmed job cuts in parts of its grocery business. The company said it plans to shut down some Amazon Fresh and Go stores and focus more on Whole Foods and online grocery delivery. It did not disclose how many employees would be affected.

Amazon is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings soon. With investors watching cost controls closely, the misfired email has added to uncertainty around how extensive the next phase of job cuts might be.