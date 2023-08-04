Amazon India is having busy time in the country. On one hand, the company is hosting the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 in India. On the other hand, the company has shared a list of all the free games that will be arriving on the Amazon Prime Gaming in the month of August 2023. These games will be available on the platform throughout the course of the month and the lineup will include nine titles, including In Sound Mind, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2, Quake 4, Foretales, and Summertime Madness to name a few.

Amazon also says that players throughout the month players will be able to claim exclusive content for Call of Duty: Warzone, Diablo IV, Fall Guys, and League of Legends on Prime Gaming.

Amazon India also said that Call of Duty fans can claim the World Series of Warzone Rat Pack bundle for Call of Duty: Warzone until August 24 on Prime. This bundle will include a host of goodies including — Cheesy – Reyes Operator Skin, Spicy Meatballs – Raal MG LMG Weapon Blueprint, Cheesin’ – Vel 46 SMG Weapon Blueprint, You’re a Rat – Sticker, Fit for a Ghost – Calling Card, Rat Pack – Loading Screen, Gotcha – Emblem, 1 Hour Double XP – Consumable and a one Hour Double Weapon XP – Consumable.

So, here are all the games coming to Amazon Prime Gaming in the month of August 2023:

All the games coming to Amazon Prime Gaming in August 2023

— PayDay 2 + “The Gage Mod Courier” DLC (Epic Games Store) – August 3

— Farming Simulator 19 (Epic Games Store) – August 10

— Blade Assault (Amazon Games App) – August 10

— Quake 4 (GOG) – August 10

— Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2 (Amazon Games App) – August 17

— Foretales (Amazon Games App) – August 17

— Driftland: The Magic Revival (Amazon Games App) – August 17

— In Sound Mind (Amazon Games App) – August 24

— Summertime Madness (Legacy Games Code) – August 31

— Honkai: Star Rail – August 9

— Fall Guys – August 9

— Teamfight Tactics – August 10

— Bloons TD 6 – August 14

— Black Desert Online – August 15

— Guild Wars 2 – August 15

— RuneScape – August 15

— Star Trek: Timelines – August 16

— Overwatch 2 – 5+ Tier Skips – August 17

–League of Legends – August 18

— Paladins – Mal’Damba skin – August 21

— Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – August 21

— Shadow Fight 3 August 22

— Hearthstone – August 23

— World of Warcraft – August 24

— League of Legends: Wild Rift — August 25

— Naraka: Bladepoint – August 29

