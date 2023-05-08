Alexa will soon get smarter thanks to this secret tech Amazon is working on

Generative AI is transforming the way queries are getting answered in web searches. Generative AI can create and compose answers and chat in natural languages. AI-based voice assistants are still in their rudimentary stage where they can only do a specific set of tasks and are not proactive and engaging in conversation. But this scenario for AI-based voice assistants will soon change. Amazon is planning to integrate an advanced chatbot into Alexa, as per The Verge based on Insider’s report. Also Read - How to use Nearby Share to transfer files from your Android phone to Windows PC

Soon Amazon will be able to create imaginative stories and include real-life elements in the stories using Echo Show's camera. However, to achieve this capability, unlike Microsoft, which relies on OpenAI's ChatGPT-4, Amazon is developing its own large language model.

During the company's conference call about its first-quarter earnings Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said, "We've had a large language model underneath it. But we're building one that's much larger, and much more generalized, and capable."

Amazon’s large language model is called Alexa Teacher Model but a spokesperson of the company in a comment to GeekWire said, “We’re also building new models that are much larger and much more generalized and capable, which will take what already is the world’s best personal assistant and accelerate our path to being even more proactive and conversational.”

So, how the new upgrades in Amazon’s Alexa will change the smart speaker experience for you?

How will Amazon’s generative Generative AI-powered Alexa impact you?

Generative AI-powered Alexa will be much more capable than its current version. It would be capable of doing much more than simple tasks like playing music or setting a timer.

It will understand what you are saying and will answer you just like a normal person. New Alexa will be capable of thinking rather than fetching answers from the database.

An example from the leaked document accessed by the Insider shows if a user asks Alexa, “Alexa, find that HBO or Netflix show where rich people go on vacation to Sicily or Hawaii.” Alexa figures out the show is The White Lotus, and then the user wants to know the cast, Alexa then obliges.