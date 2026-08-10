Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top discounts on smartphones, tablets, headphones and appliances

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is offering discounts across several categories in India, making it a good opportunity for shoppers looking to upgrade their electronics and home appliances. The sale includes deals on smartphones, tablets, headphones, laptops, refrigerators and other products, with additional savings available through select bank cards, cashback and EMI offers.

Prime members get early access to the sale, while all eligible customers can take advantage of the available discounts and payment offers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets Rs 35,000 price cut

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is among the biggest smartphone deals available during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale. The flagship smartphone, which was launched in India at Rs 1,29,999, is currently listed on Amazon for Rs 94,999.

This means buyers get a direct price cut of Rs 35,000 compared to its launch price. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can get additional benefits, including a Rs 5,000 instant discount and 5 percent cashback for eligible Prime members.

Amazon is advertising a total potential saving of Rs 44,499 when these benefits are combined. However, buyers should check the eligibility criteria, as the cashback component is credited separately and not every customer may qualify for the maximum benefit.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 gets major discount

For audio enthusiasts, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones are available at Rs 21,740 during the sale, down from their actual price of Rs 34,990.

The headphones also qualify for additional bank offers. HDFC Bank customers can get up to 10 percent additional discount on eligible credit card and EasyEMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can also benefit from applicable cashback and rewards.

The sale also includes several other headphone options from brands such as Sony, JBL and Boat, covering both premium noise-cancelling headphones and more affordable models.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 available at Rs 28,999

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is another notable deal for customers looking for a tablet for work, entertainment or studying. The tablet features a 12.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support.

It is powered by a 10,050mAh battery and is designed for multitasking, video calls, streaming and everyday productivity. Amazon is also offering EMI options, with the listing showing an option of Rs 4,834 per month for six months.

The tablet is currently available at Rs 28,999 during the sale.

Apple iPad with A16 chip gets a price cut

Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad is also part of the Amazon Great Freedom Sale. The tablet is powered by Apple’s A16 chip and features a Liquid Retina display, improved cameras and support for the latest iPadOS features.

With Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, the iPad is aimed at students, casual creators and users looking for a tablet for everyday productivity and entertainment. The sale discount could make it one of the more affordable ways to buy a current-generation Apple iPad.

HP OmniBook 5 gets Rs 9,235 discount

The HP OmniBook 5 is available at Rs 78,990 during the Amazon sale, down from its original price of Rs 88,225.

The laptop features a 14-inch 2K OLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon X1-26-100 processor. It comes with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of internal storage, making it suitable for work, study and everyday computing.

Haier 596L refrigerator also gets sale benefits

Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale is not limited to personal electronics. Customers looking to upgrade their home appliances can also find offers on refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and kitchen appliances.

The Haier 596-litre 3-Star Frost Free Expert Inverter Refrigerator is designed for large families and features a 2-in-1 convertible design. It also comes with a built-in water dispenser, digital LED controls, SmartSense AI for automatic cooling adjustment and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The refrigerator has an MRP of Rs 1,21,890.

Additional bank and payment offers

Apart from direct price cuts, Amazon is offering additional savings through select payment methods. Eligible credit card holders can get instant discounts of up to 10 percent, subject to applicable limits and product eligibility.

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can also receive up to 5 percent cashback on eligible purchases. Select ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions may qualify for additional discounts.

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Customers can also find exchange offers and no-cost EMI options on selected products. Since discounts and cashback vary by product and payment method, shoppers should check the final price and applicable terms before placing an order.