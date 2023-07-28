Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023

Amazon India is all set to launch its Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 from the 5th to the 9th of August. This sale will offer massive deals on a range of products. If you are planning to buy Amazon devices such as Kindle, Alexa, and Fire TV then, it is the right time. Amazon sale is giving up to 55% off on these devices, and if you are a SBI account holder then, you can get a 10% instant discount with an EMI transaction. They are offering huge discounts on combos as well, let’s take a look.

Amazon is offering the latest generation Fire TV device with free access to Sony LIV for a year. Have an immersive visual experience and feel scenes come to life with the Dolby Atmos feature. It provides access to a wide range of OTT platforms and converts your ordinary TV to a smart one.

This combo includes Echo Dot is an excellent option to consider as it comes with voice-controlled Alexa and is compatible with various smart appliances, such as lights, ACs, TVs, geysers, and so on. Along with this, it gives you easy access to stream millions of songs from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, and more. Explore endless lighting possibilities with Wipro 9W smart colour bulb, offering 16mn colour options to create a perfect space for different occasions.

Kindle (10th Gen) boast a 167 ppi glare-free display with an adjustable front light that lets you read comfortably for hours. It offers classic device functionalities such as the ability to highlight passages, translate words, adjust text size and more. Buy a new Kindle with a built-in light.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the most reasonable Amazon streaming devices. It offers support for streaming full HD content with the all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite. This remote can easily help you find content to binge-watch movies and TV show episodes from several OTT platforms without interruption.

Echo Dot is a smart speaker that features an LED display with a light sensor that automatically adjusts the display’s brightness. It offers hands-free access to millions of songs from your favourite OTT platforms. It is highly versatile, you just connect it to your phone and use it as a Bluetooth speaker. Buy this device and make your home smart.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers an immersive visual experience by providing lag-free browsing and has the ability to play 4K Ultra HD content, with support for Dolby Vision. It is also operatable with the next-gen Wi-Fi 6 routers and offers a better processor for faster performance. Its special features can take your streaming experience to the next level.

Introducing Echo Pop that offers loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals and Alexa. A smart speaker that blends in with your home decor. It is available in 4 colours Black, White, Green, and Purple, and can be used as a standalone speaker. This device is built with multiple layers of privacy controls, constituting a mic-off button.