Amazon fires 100 more employees in latest round of job cuts

In the latest round of job cuts, Amazon has announced it letting go of 100 more employees who belong to gaming verticals, including Prime Gaming.

  • Amazon is firing 100 more employees.
  • These employees are from different gaming verticals.
  • In March, Amazon fired around 9,000 employees.
Amazon has laid off more than 100 employees across its gaming divisions, which include Prime Gaming, Game Growth, and Amazon Games, as part of ongoing layoffs at the company. The latest job cuts days after the company fired thousands of employees from its Amazon Web Services (AWS) vertical. Also Read - Amazon announces Premium Electronics Days’ sale: Check deals, top offers

The company is now reassigning workers to projects that fit its “strategic focus”, according to a report in Engadget. “Laid-off employees are already being notified and will get severance pay, health benefits, and paid time to find new jobs,” the report noted. Also Read - Apple to launch a HomePod with a 7-inch display in 2024: Report

In an internal memo, the company said the cuts come after Amazon weighed its ongoing projects against its “long-term goals”. Also Read - Amazon Prime Gaming: Free games for March 2023 revealed, check list

Amazon is only offering the ‘New World’ game at the moment and its move to popularise a free-to-play shooter game called ‘Crucible’ was shut down after just a few months.

In March, the e-commerce giant announced to lay off another 9,000 employees in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitch, advertising, and HR. In a memo, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that as the company concluded the second phase of its operating plan. “I’m writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks, mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch.”

Amazon initially eliminated 18,000 positions in January and as “we completed the second phase of our planning this month, it led us to these additional 9,000 role reductions”.

IANS

  • Published Date: April 5, 2023 9:45 AM IST
