Amazon Electronics Days Sale: Top deals on gaming accessories

If you want to begin your gaming career, accessories are as important as your gaming PC or console. A good pair of headphones, a controller, a high DPI gaming mouse, and more importantly a mouse pad, all of these are vital for a gamer. Amazon is hosting its Electronics Days Sale on the platform. The sale offers discounts on everything electronics. This also includes gaming accessories.

READ MORE Amazon Electronics Days Sale: Top deals on Action cameras

Gaming accessories are available at up to 73 percent off on the platform. Additionally, there’s a bank discount on some of these products. That said, this is probably the best time to buy gaming accessories. We have curated some of the top deals to make your buying process quicker and convenient. Let’s take a look at the deals.

READ MORE Amazon Finds: Top electric face masks for light therapy

Redgear Cosmo 7.1 USB Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones are priced at Rs 1,099, which is 63 percent off its listed price of 2,999. The headphones come with a 50mm Driver and RGB LED lights on the sides. There’s also a microphone for voice chatting in games. The headphones have in-line audio control and features like noise isolation (thanks to earcups), and 7.1 surround sound.

READ MORE Amazon Finds: Top UV lamps for nails