Amazon down? Users across countries report payment and checkout issues

Several Amazon users across different countries reported issues while placing orders on Friday, with many saying they were unable to complete payments or view their order history. The problems appeared to affect both the website and the mobile app of Amazon.

Checkout problems reported widely

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, more than 1,400 complaints were recorded around midday. A majority of users flagged issues related to the checkout process.

(This is a developing story.)