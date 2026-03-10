Satya Nadella says Microsoft will “always continue to invest in gaming”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has reiterated that the company remains committed to gaming, saying Microsoft will continue investing in the space despite recent changes within its Xbox leadership. His comments came during an internal Q&A session with employees, alongside Xbox’s new chief, Asha Sharma, according to reports from Windows Central. Also Read: Xbox’s next console ‘Project Helix’ confirmed, could blend PC and console gaming

Leadership Changes at Xbox

The discussion comes shortly after a leadership shift within Microsoft's gaming division. Long-time Xbox head Phil Spencer recently stepped down, with Asha Sharma taking over the role.

The change led to speculation about Microsoft's long-term plans for Xbox. Some industry observers suggested the company might reduce its focus on the console business, especially as Microsoft continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence and cloud services.

During the internal session, Nadella addressed those concerns directly. He said Microsoft remains “long on gaming” and plans to keep supporting the division.

Nadella on Microsoft’s Gaming Strategy

Speaking during the Q&A, Nadella explained that gaming has always been a core part of Microsoft’s identity as a company. According to reports citing the internal conversation, he said gaming sits alongside areas like platforms, development tools, and productivity as key pillars of the business.

He also noted that gaming plays a broader role within Microsoft’s ecosystem. Technologies built for games have historically influenced areas such as graphics processing, cloud infrastructure, and software development.

Nadella also referenced the scale of gaming as an entertainment industry, describing it as one of the largest forms of entertainment globally. At the same time, he stressed that Microsoft should continue improving the quality of its games and systems rather than moving away from them.

Xbox Strategy Still Evolving

The comments come at a time when Xbox is going through strategic changes. Microsoft has been expanding its multiplatform approach, bringing some previously exclusive games to other platforms. This has led to mixed reactions from parts of the Xbox community.

At the same time, Microsoft is continuing work on its next-generation console project, currently known internally as Project Helix. The upcoming system is expected to integrate Xbox and PC gaming more closely, though details remain limited.

According to Windows Central, Nadella told employees that Microsoft’s focus should remain on building strong games, hardware, and platforms while continuing to support existing Xbox players.

His message to the team was simple: Microsoft plans to stay invested in gaming and continue developing the Xbox ecosystem in the years ahead.