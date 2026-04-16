Aadhaar update 2026: Update your 10-year-old Aadhaar online for free before the 14 June deadline

People in India have an Aadhaar card as their official document, proving that they are citizens of the country. However, many people ignore their Aadhaar card details over time and they forget to get it updated. It can be problematic when your address is changed, or there are some small errors, or outdated information is printed on your Aadhaar card. Also Read: How to apply for Baal Aadhaar card for newborn: Step by step process every parent should know

All these details play an important role at the time of verifications. To avoid this, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is allowing Indian citizens to update their Aadhaar card details online for free. But this facility is only for a limited period. If your Aadhaar card was created 10 years ago, it is important to update it soon. Also Read: Aadhaar Photo Update Guide 2026: How to change your old Aadhaar photo in simple steps without confusion

UIDAI is Offering Free Aadhaar Update Till 14 June 2026

UIDAI is allowing users to update their Aadhaar card without any charges via official myAadhaar portal. The free service is valid till 14 June 2026. After that, you will be charged with a fee for Aadhaar update. This makes it a good time to update your details and review it, if needed. Also Read: Aadhaar card update April 2026: Change mobile number and address without visiting centre

Why It is Essential to Update Aadhaar?

Keeping an updated Aadhaar card is mandatory as it contains all your important details and is linked to many services. Your card is linked to your banking, government benefits, and many other places hence it plays a key role. If your details are not correct, you might face delays or rejections in important tasks.

Over a long period, details like address and photo may change. Keeping your Aadhaar updated ensures smooth access to services.

Step-By-Step Guide on How to update Aadhaar online easily

Step 1: Go to the official myAadhaar portal.

Step 2: Use your Aadhaar number and OTP sent to your registered mobile number to log in.

Step 3: Once logged in, visit the dashboard, and select the option of Document Update.

Step 4: Enter your current information (name, date of birth, gender, address).

Step 5: Once all the information is accurate, check into the confirmation box and move on.

Step 6: Choose valid identity proof (POI) and address proof (POA) in the list.

Step 7: Add the necessary files with the help of such supported formats as JPEG, PNG, or PDF.

Step 8: Click on “Submit” to complete the update request

Step 9: Record the Service Request Number (SRN) to follow up on your update status.

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Things to Remember

Make sure your documents are clear and readable while updating your card. The name should match with the name on your Aadhaar card. If there is mismatch, then rectify it. The size of your file should be within the allowed limit and must be in formats like JPEG, PNG, or PDF.