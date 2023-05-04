comscore
45 percent of smartphones sold in India in last three months are 5G

In the last three months, 45 percent of the smartphones sold in India come with 5G support, representing an uptick in the adoption of 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Verdict

Samsung Galaxy is one of the most powerful 5G phones right now.

5G smartphone share increased to 45 percent in India in the March quarter, up from 31 percent in the same period last year, led by Samsung which accounted for more than a quarter of the 5G smartphone shipments, a report showed on Thursday. Also Read - Samsung to launch 2023 Neo QLED TV lineup today: Here's how to watch the Live launch

According to the International Data Corporation, 31 million smartphones were shipped in the country in the first quarter, a decline of 16 percent (year-over-year), and the lowest first-quarter shipments in four years. Also Read - Worried about transferring your chats to a new iPhone? WhatsApp may soon have fix for you

Consumer demand remained sluggish amid uncertain macroeconomic conditions and inventory levels were elevated because of high stocking in the second half of 2022. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is likely coming with a 50MP camera system

“5G smartphones continue to increase penetration in the low-end price segment and we should expect a strong 5G play in the $150-$300 segment in the second half this year as high-end 4G models vacate the space,” said Upasana Joshi, Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

The ASP (average selling price) reached an all-time high of $265 and the share of higher-priced smartphones ($600 and above) increased to 11 per cent compared to 4 percent a year ago.

Shipments to online channels dropped significantly, as offline channels were backed by new model launches and attractive channel promotions in Q1, the report mentioned.

Samsung climbed to the top slot after more than five years, supported by the launch of affordable 5G smartphones and the Galaxy S23 series, followed by vivo which continued to build on its omnichannel portfolio and OPPO (including OnePlus), while Xiaomi slipped to the fourth slot.

India’s smartphone market is expected to see flat growth in 2023, the report said.

— IANS

  • Published Date: May 4, 2023 3:22 PM IST
