Artificial Intelligence in Laptops: Why HP OmniBook Ultra Flip and HP OmniBook X Flip Stand Out in 2026

Artificial Intelligence has quickly become a core part of everything. From smartphones to laptops, everything revolves around this advanced technological enhancement. The AI, nowadays, is not following commands; instead, it understands users’ needs and automating tasks.

The laptops are committed to providing users the best possible performance, along with smart, intelligent tools. They incorporate AI as the main driver and adaptive features that exceed the limitations of conventional computer devices.

Dedicated NPUs Matter for Real-World Usage

One of the biggest flex of HP OmniBook Ultra Flip and HP OmniBook X Flip is the inclusion of dedicated AI engine. These engines are sitting inside the Intel Core Ultra processors. So, rather than relying only on CPU and GPU, both laptops distribute AI workloads to a Neural Processing Unit.

The Ultra Flip comes with up to 48 TOPs, and hence, it helps in performing heavy AI-driven workflows. Whereas X Flip ensures that it is delivering consistent performance for daily AI-assisted usage.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 35.6 cm (14) Next Gen AI 14-fh0368TU

Operating System Next-Gen Windows 11 Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 288V (up to 5.1 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 12 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 8 threads) Neural Processing Unit Intel AI Boost (48 NPU TOPS) Memory 32 GB LPDDR5x-8533 MT/s Storage 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe Performance M.2 SSD Display 35.6 cm (14) diagonal, 2.8K (2880 x 1800), OLED, 48-120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, SDR 400 nits, HDR 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3 Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Audio Features DTS:X Ultra;Quad speakers ;Poly Studio;HP Audio Boost Security Mic mute key; Camera privacy shutter, fingerprint reader Keyboard Full-size, backlit, darker atmospheric blue opaque keyboard Wireless Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless card Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C 40Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1); 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 USB Type-C 10Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4a) Camera 9MP IR AI camera Power 65 W USB Type-C power adapter Battery 6-cell,64 Wh Li-ion polymer

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 35.6 cm (14) Next Gen AI 14-fh0369TU

Operating System Next-Gen Windows 11 Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 288V (up to 5.1 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 12 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 8 threads) Neural Processing Unit Intel AI Boost (48 NPU TOPS) Memory 32 GB LPDDR5x-8533 MT/s Storage 2 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe Performance M.2 SSD Display 35.6 cm (14) diagonal, 2.8K (2880 x 1800), OLED, 48-120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, SDR 400 nits, HDR 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3 Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Audio Features DTS:X Ultra;Quad speakers ;Poly Studio;HP Audio Boost Security Mic mute key; Camera privacy shutter, fingerprint reader Keyboard Full-size, backlit, darker atmospheric blue opaque keyboard Wireless Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless card Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C 40Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1); 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 USB Type-C 10Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4a) Camera 9MP IR AI camera Power 65 W USB Type-C power adapter Battery 6-cell,64 Wh Li-ion polymer

HP OmniBook X Flip 35.6 cm (14) 14-fm0099TU Next Gen AI PC, Silver

Operating System Next-Gen Windows 11 Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 226V (up to 4.5 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 8 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 8 threads) Neural Processing Unit Intel AI Boost (40 NPU TOPS) Memory 16 GB LPDDR5x-8533 MT/s Storage 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD Display 35.6 cm (14) diagonal, 3K (2880 x 1800), OLED, multitouch-enabled, 48-120 Hz, 0.2 ms response time, UWVA, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, Low Blue Light, SDR 400 nits, HDR 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3 Graphics Intel Arc 130V GPU (8GB) Audio Features DTS:X Ultra; Dual speakers; HP Audio Boost; Poly Studio Security Mic mute key; Camera privacy shutter; Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM) support Keyboard Full-size, backlit, soft gray keyboard Wireless Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless card Ports 2 USB Type-A 10Gbps signaling rate; 1 HDMI 2.1; 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C 40Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery 3.1, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge); 1 USB Type-C 10Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery 3.1, DisplayPort 1.4a, HP Sleep and Charge) Camera 5MP IR camera Power 65 W USB Type-C power adapter Battery 3-cell,59 WhLi-ionpolymer

HP OmniBook X Flip 14-fm0058TU Next Gen AI PC, Silver

Operating System Windows 11 Home Single Language Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 226V (up to 4.5 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 8 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 8 threads) Neural Processing Unit Intel AI Boost (40 NPU TOPS) Memory 16 GB LPDDR5x-8533 MT/s Storage 512 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD Display 35.6 cm (14) diagonal, 3K (2880 x 1800), OLED, multitouch-enabled, 48-120 Hz, 0.2 ms response time, UWVA, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, Low Blue Light, SDR 400 nits, HDR 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3 Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Audio Features DTS:X Ultra; Dual speakers; HP Audio Boost; Poly Studio Security Mic mute key; Camera privacy shutter; Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM) support Keyboard Full-size, backlit, soft gray keyboard Wireless Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless card Ports 2 USB Type-A 10Gbps signaling rate; 1 HDMI 2.1; 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C 40Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge); 1 USB Type-C 10Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4a, HP Sleep and Charge) Camera 5MP IR camera Power 65 W USB Type-C power adapter Battery 3-cell,59 WhLi-ionpolymer

HP OmniBook X Flip 14-fm0100TU Next Gen AI PC

Operating System Windows 11 Home Single Language Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 256V (up to 4.8 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 12 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 8 threads) Neural Processing Unit Intel AI Boost (47 NPU TOPS) Memory 16 GB LPDDR5x-8533 MT/s Storage 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD Display 35.6 cm (14) diagonal, 3K (2880 x 1800), OLED, multitouch-enabled, 48-120 Hz, 0.2 ms response time, UWVA, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, Low Blue Light, SDR 400 nits, HDR 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3 Graphics Intel Arc 140V GPU (8GB) Audio Features DTS:X Ultra; Dual speakers; HP Audio Boost; Poly Studio Security Mic mute key; Camera privacy shutter; Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM) support Keyboard Full-size, backlit, darker atmospheric blue opaque keyboard Wireless Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless card Ports 2 USB Type-A 10Gbps signaling rate; 1 HDMI 2.1; 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C 40Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge); 1 USB Type-C 10Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4a, HP Sleep and Charge) Camera 5MP IR camera Power 65 W USB Type-C power adapter Battery 3-cell,59 WhLi-ionpolymer

AI Productivity Tools

The artificial intelligence used on the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip and HP OmniBook X Flip helps in simplifying how works get done. These are equipped with features like HP AI Companion, bringing the intelligent assistance directly into the system. It can analyze file, summarize content, and helps in managing tasks.

AI-Powered Cameras

Both the OmniBook Ultra Flip and the OmniBook X Flip come equipped with a camera that uses AI to automatically optimize lighting and clarity during video calls. Smart effects can be applied to your video calls without having to adjust them manually. Besides visual, the AI in HP OmniBook Ultra Flip and HP OmniBook X Flip also powers features like auto lock when the user walks away and wake-on approach. This adds a layer of intelligent privacy.

AI Interaction

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Another interesting AI usage in HP OmniBook Ultra Flip and HP OmniBook X Flip is the gesture-based interaction. It can help users to scroll, manage presentations, and control volume without physically touching the device.