Vivo X300 Ultra India launch date leaked, specs hint at big camera upgrade

Vivo X300 Ultra leaks: Vivo is preparing to bring its next flagship to India, and early details around the Vivo X300 Ultra have already started surfacing online. This time, the “Ultra” model is not expected to stay limited to China. Also Read: Vivo V70 FE first sale today: Everything you need to know about price, availability and bank discounts

Based on recent reports, the phone is expected to launch in India soon, with a focus once again on performance and camera upgrades. While nothing is official yet, there is enough information to get a rough idea of what the device could offer. Also Read: Vivo T5 Pro 5G coming to India on April 15 with 9,020mAh Battery: Check specs, features

Vivo X300 Ultra India launch date (expected)

According to a report by Smartprix, in association with tipster Yogesh Brar, the Vivo X300 Ultra could launch in India on May 7. Sales are expected to begin shortly after, possibly around May 14. Also Read: Vivo X300 FE could debut in India next month, here’s what to expect

This is earlier than what many would have expected for an Ultra model. In the past, some of these variants did not make it to India at all, so this launch becomes more important for the lineup.

Vivo X300 Ultra specifications, features (expected)

The Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to come with a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel may also support HDR10+ and high-frequency PWM dimming for better brightness control.

On the performance side, the phone is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It could be paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage, based on the China variant.

The device is also expected to run Android 16 with OriginOS 6. Vivo may include its cooling system as well to handle gaming and heavy usage.

Cameras are expected to be the main focus again. Reports suggest a triple rear camera setup led by a 200MP primary sensor. There could also be a 200MP telephoto sensor along with a 50MP ultra-wide camera as part of the setup.

Some reports also point to optional ZEISS telephoto lenses, which may help with zoom. On the front, a 50MP camera is expected for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo X300 Ultra may come with a 6,600mAh battery. It is expected to support fast charging, along with wireless and reverse charging.

The phone could also get IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Colour options are likely to include green, silver, and black.

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Vivo X300 Ultra price in India (expected)

Pricing is still not confirmed, but it is expected to be in the premium range, somewhere around Rs 1.3 lakh or more.