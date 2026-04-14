Google Gemini brings free full length NEET UG practice tests for aspirants

Google is brining good news for students who are preparing for competitive exams. These students need right tools and practice and they most of the time look for mock tests to understand the exam pattern. To understand this need, Google has added a new feature in its Gemini platform to help students prepare better. The platform is now offering free full-length mock tests for NEET UG. Also Read: ChatGPT Images Vs Gemini Nano Banana Pro: We Put It To Test And The Results Are Surprising

Gemini Expanding Support for NEET UG Practice Tests

With this update, Gemini is expanding its role in educations. Platform is supporting exams, including SAT, JEE Main, and now NEET Ug has also been added. Students who want to take help from Gemini can take full-length mock exams without paying any fee.

According to Google, these tests are designed with an aim to help students understand how the actual exam works.

Collaboration with Education Platforms

To improve the quality of the content, the tech giant has also partnered with several education platforms, including Physics Wallah and Careers360. The study material in Gemini is based on verified content. In addition, mock tests are also from trusted sources, ensuring that the students get accurate and useful practice. With this update, students can have real-life experience rather than basic questions.

Features of Gemini Mock Tests

The new feature in Gemini is built for structured preparation and students can take complete mock exams. These exams inside Gemini follow the actual format, helping students in building their confidence and time management skills.

Additionally, the system will also help students in their weak areas. Based on their performance, students can focus on topic that needs improvement. These tests are available anytime, and hence, students can learn at their own pace.

How to Access NEET Exam Mock Tests

The mock test feature is available on the Gemini app.

You just need to start a test by simply typing a command ‘I want to take NEET mock exam test’

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

The tests inside Gemini are available in English. You can access to Gemini and can use this feature. The feature is getting rolled out gradually to everyone.