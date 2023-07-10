There is a dedicated microsite for Redmi 12 on the Xiaomi India website. Interested buyers can visit the website to get a notification of launch schedule.

Xiaomi India has officially announced the launch date of Redmi 12 in India. The upcoming smartphone from the company will be launched on August 1.

There is a dedicated microsite for Redmi 12 on the Xiaomi India website. Interested buyers can visit the website to get a notification of the launch schedule.

The company will unveil some of the features of Redmi 12 before the launch as per the timeline given on the microsite. However, as per the image shared by the company’s Twitter handle the smartphone will feature a crystal glass design, triple camera layout, and silver colour option.

Presenting our latest, #Redmi12, that redefines design and beauty with @DishPatani. With stunning crystal glass design and great features, it's a smartphone you don't want to miss. Get ready to be memorized. Launching on 1st August.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has listed the specification of the upcoming smartphone on its global site. Based on that, the specifications of the Redmi 12 are listed below.

It is worth noting that these specifications are not confirmed by the company yet and can be changed before the final launch in India.

Redmi 12 specifications

CPU, storage and operating system

Redmi 12 is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, which is based on 12nm technology. It has two Arm Cortex-A75 cores at 2GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8GHz. The smartphone comes with Arm Mali-G52 GPU.

The smartphone is globally available in 4GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage configuration. It supports expandable storage up to 1TB. The website specifically mentions that these configurations may differ between different regions.

In addition to this, the smartphone runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Display

Redmi 12 features a 6.79-inch full HD+ dot display with a 2460 x 1080 pixels resolution, 396 ppi and a peak brightness of 550 nits. The smartphone has got a refresh rate of up to 90Hz.

Camera

Redmi 12 has a triple camera set up at the back and 50MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.

In addition to this, the smartphone has got an 8MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture.

Battery

Redmi 12 comes with a 5000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

Security

Redmi 12 has a side fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock. The smartphone is IP53 splash, water and dust resistant.

Network & Connectivity

Redmi 12 come with one slot for a SIM card and a hybrid slot that can be used for a SIM card or MicroSD card.

The 4G smartphone supports Wi-Fi in 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Bluetooth version 5.3 and FM radio (with headphone jack).

Dimensions

Redmi 12 measures 168.60mm in height, 76.28mm in width and 8.17mm in thickness. The smartphone weighs 198.5g.