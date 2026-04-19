Garena Free Fire top characters: Best powerful picks with strong abilities for easy wins in battle royale 2026

The rank mode in Free Fire is one of the most competitive and challenging mode in the game. Players need to have some of the best strategic gameplay and character choices that will help you to win the rank mode in Free Fire. While the game boasts some of the most essential characters in the game, but there are some characters that you need to avoid using while playing in the rank mode in Free Fire. In this article, we will delve into 3 essential characters that you need to avoid while playing in rank mode in Free Fire. If you are someone who wants to maximize your chances of success in the game, then avoid these three characters. Also Read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes: Claim free diamonds emotes and exclusive bundles today 19 April 2026

Don’t use these characters in Rank Mode in Free Fire:

Maxim

You shouldn’t use Maxim character in Rank Mode in Free Fire as it only restores your health when using treatment guns on medikits. This can be a liability in intense battles. Nevertheless, it comes with one of the best ability, but it doesn’t help or provide any significant advantage in the combat. That’s the reason Maxim is the less desirable character while playing in the Rank Mode. Also Read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes 16 April 2026: Win premium bundles without spending diamonds

Wukong

The third name in this list is Wukong that comes with a power called Camouflage. By using this character, you can turn yourself into grass, but it also makes you look like a bush. Because of this, enemies are unable to find you. However, this character is not that beneficial in ranked mode as its cooldown time is very high. Also Read: Garena Free Fire April 15 codes list: Get access to rare outfits, gun skins and exciting bonus rewards today

Dasha

Dasha, one of the old and popular female characters of Free Fire, has a power called Partying On. This female character helps in reducing the damage caused while falling by 30%. You can jump from heights with the help of Dasha. Additionally, it also reduces the recovery time by 60%. This character is also used to control the Recoil.

Moco

Moco has a power called Hacker’s Eye. As soon as you shoot at any enemy, its location is known within 2 seconds. As the level increases, the effect of this character’s power also increases.

A124

This character has a power called Thrill of Battle. With the help of this power, you can stop the power of any enemy character. With this, the enemy will not be able to use the character’s power during the fight.

Rafael

This is a great character of Free Fire, but using it in ranked mode can be a big mistake of the player. Using it removes your gun shot for 8 seconds. The cooldown time of the character is 90 seconds. This character is not a good option in ranked mode.

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Laura

This character of Free Fire has a power called Sharp Shooter. This is a good option for users who use long range guns. Accuracy increases by 10% as soon as the scope is opened.