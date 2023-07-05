Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch to take place in August but only in China

Xiaomi president Lu Weibing has confirmed that the launch of the next foldable phone Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will take place sometime in August.

Xiaomi has confirmed that its next Mix series foldable phone is coming in August. In a Weibo announcement, Xiaomi president Lu Weibing said the launch will take place in China, while also addressing the company’s new factory upgrade with improved manufacturing systems. The launch date is still unclear, but a report has suggested that Xiaomi will not launch the phone internationally.

Set to arrive as the successor to the Mix Fold 2, the Mix Fold 3 is expected to come with top-of-the-line specifications. You can expect the foldable phone to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. And even though the company has remained tight-lipped about the specifications rumours have suggested what the Mix Fold 3 would be like.

Before I talk about the specifications, let me talk about the report that said the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will not arrive in markets outside of China. Over the past few years, Xiaomi has limited the availability of its foldable phone in overseas markets, and the upcoming phone in the series could hint at the completion of the plan to ditch global markets from the launch.

Now coming back to reports, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will reportedly come with less weight and thickness than those of previous models. This will make the upcoming Xiaomi foldable phone more portable and pocket-friendly. The Mix Fold 3 is also likely to come with a waterdrop hinge that will increase the device’s drop resistance. It will also reportedly feature a white curved glass body and feature Leica-branded cameras with at least two zoom lenses, including a 5x periscope lens for long-range zoom. The phone may also have an under-screen camera for selfies.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 may have a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8.02-inch inner display with a Full-HD+ resolution. Both displays may offer a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The reports have suggested that a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will power the Mix Fold 3 and that will use up to 16GB of LPDDR5x of RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 of internal memory. It may also pack a 4800mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging.

We are likely to find out more about the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 in the coming days as the company builds up to the launch sometime in August.