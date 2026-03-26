ChatGPT can now help you compare products without opening multiple tabs

Finding the right product online is not always simple. You search, open multiple tabs, compare prices, and still end up confused. OpenAI is now trying to fix that by changing how shopping works inside ChatGPT. Also Read: Apple testing ‘Ask Siri’ button, new UI ahead of WWDC 2026

Instead of focusing on letting users buy products directly, the company is now putting more attention on helping users decide what to buy in the first place. Also Read: iOS 27 may bring dedicated Siri App with ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok-like features

Shift away from Instant Checkout

Earlier, OpenAI had introduced an “Instant Checkout” feature that let users buy products directly inside ChatGPT. But that approach didn’t really work out the way the company expected. Also Read: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang claims AGI is achieved: Experts react to bold statement

As mentioned in OpenAI’s blog post, the feature didn’t offer enough flexibility for users or merchants. There were also practical issues around product accuracy, managing carts, and handling things like loyalty programs.

Because of this, OpenAI is now stepping back from the checkout part and putting more focus on product discovery. In simple terms, ChatGPT is being positioned as a tool that helps you choose better, rather than just complete a purchase.

More visual and personalised shopping

The new experience is more visual. Users can upload images or describe what they are looking for, and ChatGPT will show relevant product options.

So instead of pushing users to buy right away, the focus is now on helping them choose better. You no longer have to open multiple tabs and compare things manually. ChatGPT brings product details like price, features, and reviews together in one place.

You can also ask it to compare a few options side by side. That makes the process simpler, as you don’t have to keep switching between different websites.

Works with your preferences

Another change is how ChatGPT understands your needs. You can include things like budget, brand preference, or specific features while searching. Based on this, it filters results and shows options that actually match what you need.

According to reports, OpenAI has also improved speed, relevance, and product coverage, so the results are more useful and up to date.

Partnerships with retailers

OpenAI is also working closely with retailers to improve how these results appear. At the same time, companies like Walmart, Target, and Sephora are now sharing product data directly with ChatGPT.

This also helps in showing more accurate listings, along with updated prices and offers.

In some cases, retailers are building their own experiences inside ChatGPT instead of relying on a common setup. For example, Walmart has added its own integration that supports account linking and payments within its system.

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What this means for users

ChatGPT is now acting more like a personal shopping assistant. You tell it what you want, set your preferences, and it helps you find the right options without the usual back and forth. This updated experience is currently rolling out to free and paid users, as per OpenAI’s announcement.