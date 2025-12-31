Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Tipped To Launch In India Around March 2026

Xiaomi may be getting ready to bring its next flagship smartphones to India. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 have reportedly received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which usually indicates that a launch is being planned. Alongside the BIS listings, new leaks have started hinting at a possible India launch timeline for the two phones. The Xiaomi 17T is also expected to arrive later, following the launch of the Ultra and standard models. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 Lineup Isn’t Done Yet! Fifth Model Tipped For 2026

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra India Launch Timeline (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav says Xiaomi could launch the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 in India around March 2026. The same information suggests that the Xiaomi 17T may come a month later, possibly in April. The tipster has also pointed out that the timeline is not final and could still shift.

Earlier leaks had hinted at a January or February launch for India, but that now appears less likely. This possible schedule comes soon after a senior Xiaomi executive confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will launch in select global markets in January 2026. If the India launch does happen in March, it would mean the phone arrives here a few weeks after its global debut.

So far, Xiaomi has not shared any official information about launching the Xiaomi 17 series in India.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: What We Know So Far

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra was recently launched in China as the company’s top-end flagship. It features a large 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

In China, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is available in multiple RAM and storage options, going up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Pricing there places it firmly in the premium segment, suggesting it will be positioned as Xiaomi’s most expensive offering when it arrives in India.

Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17T Details

The standard Xiaomi 17 sits below the Ultra model and features a smaller 6.3-inch OLED display with the same 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 17 is expected to use the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset as the Ultra model, despite being positioned as the regular version. Details about the Xiaomi 17T remain limited for now, with leaks suggesting it will arrive later and sit at a lower price point within the lineup.