Xiaomi has officially launched the all-new Xiaomi 14 Ultra in the home market, China. This is the most powerful and feature-rich device from Xiaomi this year. It sits above the Xiaomi 14 Pro, which was launched alongside Xiaomi 14 sometime back. The Ultra model is all set to make its global debut next week around the time of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. Some of the highlights of the smartphone include a 12-bit LTPO screen, quad-cameras, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra specifications and features

Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes with a premium design featuring a metal body. It has a glass build on the rear and the front with aluminum alloy framing. There’s also a special titanium variant of the device giving Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra a run for their money.

The smartphone features a 6.73-inch punch-hole display with narrow bezels. It is an LTPO AMOLED 12-bit screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution of 3200 x 14400 pixels. It has a 240Hz touch sampling rate and 1920Hz PWM dimming. The screen has 3000 nits of peak brightness and 521ppi pixel density. The HDR10+ panel has Dolby Vision support. Further, Xiaomi has used its in-house Longjing Dragon Crystal Glass protection.

One of its major highlights is the cameras. The device has a quad-camera system on the back tuned by Leica. The setup goes by a 50MP Sony LYT 900 sensor, which is a 1-inch type sensor. It is assisted by a 50MP Sony IMX858 telephoto lens with 3.2x optical zoom support. The third lens in the setup is a 50MP IMX858 periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. Lastly, there’s a 50MP ultra-wide lens with 122-degree FoV. Xiaomi has given OIS support on the rear. Upfront, it has a 32MP camera unit for clicking selfies.

At the helm, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core chipset, which is the latest and the most powerful mobile chip by Qualcomm. It is paired with 12GB/16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It packs a 5,300mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless fast charging support. There’s also a 10W reverse wireless charging support, if in case you plan to charge your TWS earbuds.

Other specs of the device include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The device has all the latest connectivity options such as dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and GNSS suite.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra price and availability

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs 75,000) for base 12GB RAM + 256GB variant and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 80,600) for 16GB RAM and 512GB variant. The 16GB RAM + 1TB variant will set you up for CNY 7,799 (roughly Rs 88,900).

If you want to opt for the most premium Titanium version, it comes in a single 16GB RAM + 1TB variant priced at CNY 8,799 (roughly Rs 1,01,400).

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is making its global debut on February 25 that’s around the time of MWC 2024. It’s unclear if the device will make it to India. However, it to be noted that its sibiling Xiaomi 14, the compact flagship phone, will launch in India on March 7.