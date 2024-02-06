Xiaomi on X has confirmed the launch of its much-awaited smartphone series, the Xiaomi 14. The flagship-grade smartphone series will launch later this month and is expected to be available globally. The Xiaomi 14 Series in the global markets is expected to comprise the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Let’s take a look a the details.

Xiaomi 14 Series global launch date

Xiaomi 14 Series is scheduled to launch on February 25 in the global markets. That’s the eve of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event, which will begin on February 26 and end on February 29.

Xiaomi 14 Series is already available in China and the series comprises the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. The global market is expected to receive the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which will be its top-end flagship device.

Upon the announcement, the device should be available for hands-on experience at the MWC event. The device will then be made available to consumers in select global markets. The India availability of the smartphone is unclear as of now.

Xiaomi 14 Series specifications

The Xiaomi 14 is the compact flagship of the company featuring a 6.36-inch LTPO OLED panel with FHD+ resolution. The Xiaomi 14 Pro, on the other hand, sports a larger 6.73-inch LTPO OLED screen with QHD+ resolution.

Both phones feature a triple-rear camera system with a 1-inch type sensor. It is a 50MP Sony lens with OIS support. The main lens will be accompanied by a 50MP telephoto and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The rear camera can shoot 8K resolution videos.

Under the hood, the duo is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core chipset. For the unversed, it’s the most powerful mobile chipset by Qualcomm. Both have up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of internal UFS 4.0 storage.

As for the battery, the Xiaomi 14 packs a 4,610mAh cell with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. The Pro model houses a 4,880mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. Both also support 10W reverse wireless charging support.

Both devices have stereo speakers and connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and GNSS suite. The duo has an under-display fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support offering added security. Xiaomi 14 Series is the first to run HyperOS out of the box. It is based on Google’s latest Android 14 OS.

The specs of the global models are expected to be the same. The exact details about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra are unknown as of now.