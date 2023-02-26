Xiaomi on Sunday announced the all-new Xiaomi 13 series at MWC. The Xiaomi 13 series comprises of the vanilla Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 13 Lite. All three phones come with new processors and boot on Android 13-based MIUI 14. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Pro with Leica-branded cameras to launch on Feb 26: Here's how to watch the live event

The top-of-the-line Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 1-inch type sensor and an LTPO 2K panel with 1900 nits of peak brightness. Let's take a look at the details.

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications, price, availability

The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch punch-hole OLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1400 pixels. It is an LTPO panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The screen has a normal brightness of 1200 nits and a peak brightness of 1900 nits. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

At the helm, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,820mAh battery with 120W wired, 50W wireless, and reverse wireless charging support.

Other than the chip inside, the other highlighting feature of the device is the rear camera. It features a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX989 main lens, which is a 1-inch type sensor.

It is assisted by a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. As you’d expect, Xiaomi continues the Leica partnership which means the picture quality of the phone should be impressive.

There’s a 32MP selfie camera on the front. The rear camera is capable of shooting 8K videos at 24 fps, while the front camera is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30 fps.

As for the operating system, it boots on Android 13-based MIUI 14. It has 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Xiaomi is also offering 6 months of free Google One plan with 2TB of storage.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is priced starting at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs 1,13,887) and comes in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White shades. The device will be available from March 8 in the European regions.

Xiaomi 13 specifications, price, availability

Similar to Xiaomi 13 Pro, the Xiaomi 13 also comes with an impressive specs sheet. It features a smaller 6.36-inch punch-hole OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It is an LTPO panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It has the same 1,900 nits of peak brightness as the Pro and also features an in-display fingerprint scanner. The screen has Gorilla Glass Victus protection, just like the Pro model. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired, 50W wireless, and reverse wireless charging support.

Coming to the optics, it has a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. It has a 32MP camera on the front for selfies. The rear camera can shoot 8K videos at 24 fps, while the front camera can record 1080p videos at 30 fps.

The device boots on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and has several connectivity options. It has 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Just like the Pro, this one also supports 6 months of free Google One with 2TB of storage. It also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Xiaomi 13 starts at EUR 999 (roughly Rs 87,500) and comes in Floral Green, Black, and White colors. It will be available from March 8 in the European regions.

Xiaomi 13 Lite specifications, price, availability

The Xiaomi 13 Lite borrows many specs from the Xiaomi Civi 2, which was launched earlier in China. It features a 6.55-inch punch-hole OLED display with an FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has Gorilla Glass 5 protection for added security.

One of its highlights is the selfie camera setup. It has a dual camera on the front with a 32MP main lens and a 20MP ultra-wide lens. The camera has several features and Dynamic Framing is one such feature.

There’s a triple-camera system on the back with a 50MP IMX766 main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,300mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

The device has 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. It has Dolby Atmos-backed speakers and an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite starts at EUR 499 (roughly Rs 43,700) and comes in Lite Black, Lite Blue, and Lite Pink shades. It will be available from March 8 in the European regions.