Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G arrives in India: Check price, specs, offers

Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi 13 series consisting of the Xiaomi 13 5G and the Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona. Now, just days after its global launch, Xiaomi has introduced the Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G in India. The company via an announcement on its social media said that the Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G will be available for its Special Early Access sale in India at 12PM starting March 6 via Mi.com, select Mi Homes and Mi Studios. It will be available for its first sale in India at 12PM on March 10 via mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home and Mi Retail Partners.

Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G price and offers

The Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G will be available in India in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour variants and a single storage variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space at a price of Rs 79,888. Xiaomi India is offering a special instant discount of Rs 10,000 on purchases made via ICICI Bank cards during the Special Early Access sale, which would bring down the price of the device to Rs 69,999.

The company also announced a special exchange bonus of Rs 8,000 on non-Xiaomi smartphones. For understanding, if you are buying the Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G by exchanging your old iPhone 12, you will get an exchange bonus of Rs 8,000 in addition to the exchange value of the phone (Rs 23,000 in this case), which would reduce the effective price of the phone to Rs 48,999. Furthermore, Xiaomi said that is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 12,000 on the Xiaomi and Redmi devices, which will help in reducing the effective price of the device further.

Watch the full video below for the #Xiaomi13Pro | India Price & Special Introductory Offer Reveal Know more: https://t.co/S1aF5XhaMl pic.twitter.com/BwIYgfJFiP — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 28, 2023

The company said that the first 1,000 customers who buy the Xiaomi 13 Pro during the Special Early Access sale will get a chance to win an exclusive Xiaomi 13 Pro Merchandise Box.

Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch punch-hole OLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1400 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1900 nits of peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip that is coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage space and it is backed by a 4,820mAh battery with 120W wired, 50W wireless, and reverse wireless charging support. It runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Coming to the cameras, the Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. For connectivity, it has 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3.