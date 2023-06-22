Vivo on Thursday launched the all-new Vivo Y36 in India. The smartphone comes in the budget segment and offers features like a 90Hz screen, dual cameras, and 44W FlashCharge support. Also Read - Vivo X90s launch date announced alongside key specifications

The smartphone will be sold in the online and offline markets in India. Let’s take a look at its full details. Also Read - Vivo exits Germany: Here's what it means for its customers

Vivo Y36 price in India, offers, colors

The Vivo Y36 is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The device will be sold via Flipkart and Vivo India e-store. It will also be available for purchase at the partner retail stores. Also Read - Vivo Y35 gets a price cut in India: Here's how much it costs now

LAUNCHING TODAY! The ultimate addition to your unique style statement! Get your hands on the all-new vivo Y36 at just Rs. 16,999/-. Buy now! *T&C Apply#ItsMyStyle #vivoY36 pic.twitter.com/5Yj5JL1ug5 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 22, 2023

The smartphone has two colors to choose from – Vibrant Gold and Meteor Black.

Vivo Y36 specifications and features

The Vivo Y36 comes with a familiar design. It looks similar to the Vivo T series phones but features a bit boxier yet slim form factor. The device has a “Dynamic Dual Ring” design for its camera module. It is said to offer a rainbow-like texture under sunlight.

The smartphone sports a 6.64-inch LCD display with 2.5D curved glass. The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Furthermore, it has 16.7 million colors and a brightness that’s sunlight-readable.

It boasts a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth unit. The camera is said to offer an atmospheric portrait effect in images. The main camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos. There’s a 16MP camera on the front with an Aura Screen light feature.

The aforesaid feature brightens the screen to offer a flashlight-like effect making selfies brighter in low light. Vivo has offered several camera features in the camera app. Super Night mode, Multi Style Portrait, and Bokeh Flare Portrait are among other available modes.

At the helm, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. It is an octa-core SoC based on a 4nm fabrication process. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also has features like extended RAM 3.0, which is basically the virtual RAM feature.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support. It boots on Android 13 OS with FunTouchOS 13 on top. For security, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The device also has other sensors like Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, E-compass, and Gyroscope. It has dual-SIM 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS support.