comscore
    News

    Vivo Y36 launched in India with 90Hz display and Snapdragon 680 SoC

    Mobiles

    The all-new Vivo Y36 is a budget smartphone with a 90Hz display and dual cameras. The device has Qualcomm's 600 series chipset.

    Highlights

    • Vivo has officially launched the Vivo Y36 in India.
    • Vivo Y36 features a 90Hz FHD+ display.
    • Vivo Y36 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.
    Vivo-Y36

    Vivo on Thursday launched the all-new Vivo Y36 in India. The smartphone comes in the budget segment and offers features like a 90Hz screen, dual cameras, and 44W FlashCharge support. Also Read - Vivo X90s launch date announced alongside key specifications

    The smartphone will be sold in the online and offline markets in India. Let’s take a look at its full details. Also Read - Vivo exits Germany: Here's what it means for its customers

    Vivo Y36 price in India, offers, colors

    The Vivo Y36 is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The device will be sold via Flipkart and Vivo India e-store. It will also be available for purchase at the partner retail stores. Also Read - Vivo Y35 gets a price cut in India: Here's how much it costs now

    The smartphone has two colors to choose from – Vibrant Gold and Meteor Black.

    Vivo Y36 specifications and features

    The Vivo Y36 comes with a familiar design. It looks similar to the Vivo T series phones but features a bit boxier yet slim form factor. The device has a “Dynamic Dual Ring” design for its camera module. It is said to offer a rainbow-like texture under sunlight.

    The smartphone sports a 6.64-inch LCD display with 2.5D curved glass. The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Furthermore, it has 16.7 million colors and a brightness that’s sunlight-readable.

    It boasts a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth unit. The camera is said to offer an atmospheric portrait effect in images. The main camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos. There’s a 16MP camera on the front with an Aura Screen light feature.

    The aforesaid feature brightens the screen to offer a flashlight-like effect making selfies brighter in low light. Vivo has offered several camera features in the camera app. Super Night mode, Multi Style Portrait, and Bokeh Flare Portrait are among other available modes.

    At the helm, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. It is an octa-core SoC based on a 4nm fabrication process. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also has features like extended RAM 3.0, which is basically the virtual RAM feature.

    The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support. It boots on Android 13 OS with FunTouchOS 13 on top. For security, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The device also has other sensors like Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, E-compass, and Gyroscope. It has dual-SIM 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS support.

    • Published Date: June 22, 2023 1:46 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Vivo Y36 arrives in India with Snapdragon 680 SoC

    Google is bringing appointment scheduling, more features to personal accounts: Check details

    Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg are gearing up for a cage fight: Here's how it all started

    Nokia may soon launch two new affordable 5G phones

    Twitter sued over non-payment of bonus money to millions of workers

    ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This?

    5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level

    Interview with Graham Lenden, Corporate Affairs Officer, Saietta Group

    Everything Netflix announced at TUDUM 2023 event

    Amazon Prime vs Amazon Prime Lite: Which one should you prefer?

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This? - Video

    Reviews

    ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This? - Video
    5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level

    Tech Updates/Launch

    5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level
    Google Lens Just Got A Whole Lot Better! Watch How

    News

    Google Lens Just Got A Whole Lot Better! Watch How
    Did You Hear About Amazon Prime Lite? Here's All You Need To Know

    News

    Did You Hear About Amazon Prime Lite? Here's All You Need To Know