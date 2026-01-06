Vivo X200T India Launch Timeline, Price Range Leak Online: All Details

Vivo’s rumoured X-series phone, the Vivo X200T, has emerged in a new leak – hinting at its possible India launch timeline and price range. The phone has previously been spotted in certification listings and spec leaks. The latest update now suggests that the India launch may be around the corner. Also Read: Looking For Value? These Are The Best Phones Under Rs 25,000 In 2026

Vivo X200T India Price and Launch (Expected)

As per a Smartprix report, citing tipster Yogesh Brar, Vivo could launch the Vivo X200T in India in the last week of January. The phone could debut between January 26 and January 31, though Vivo has not made any official announcement yet. Also Read: Vivo X300 Ultra Could Drop Camera Button, Pack 7,000mAh Battery

In terms of pricing, the Vivo X200T is said to be priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 55,000 in India. If this turns out to be accurate, the phone would sit slightly below Vivo’s earlier X200 FE model. The device is also expected to launch in at least two colour options, including Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac.

The Vivo X200T was recently spotted on the BIS certification website in India, which usually points to an upcoming launch. This suggests the phone is already moving through regulatory approvals.

Likely Rebranded Model

Leaks claim that the Vivo X200T could be a rebranded version of the Vivo X200 FE, which launched in India last year. The FE model was introduced with a starting price of Rs 54,999, with higher variants priced above that. If the X200T launches at a lower starting price, it could be Vivo’s way of reshuffling the lineup while keeping the core hardware largely unchanged.

Vivo X200T Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo X200T is expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup with ZEISS branding. All three sensors are said to be capped at 50MP resolution.

Internally, the Vivo X200T could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9000-series chipset, with some leaks pointing to the Dimensity 9400+ SoC. The leak also mentions a vapour chamber cooling system for thermal management and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The leaks have also shed light on the charging technology. The Vivo X200T is said to support 90W fast wired and 40W wireless charging.