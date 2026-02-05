Vivo V70, V70 Elite set to launch on February 19 in India: What to expect? ALL details

February 2026 is set to welcome a wide range of smartphones, from budget, mid-range, to premium handsets. Amongst several announcements, Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo V70 series will debut in India on February 19th at 12 PM IST. The series will include two members – Vivo V70 and the V70 Elite. Also Read: Vivo X300 Pro Review: The Phone That Makes Your DSLR Nervous!

Along with the design and launch date, the tech giant has also revealed the key specifications of the upcoming phones. Here is everything that you need to know about the Vivo V70 series. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in February 2026 you should watch

Vivo V70 series: All we know

Vivo has confirmed that the core of the series is a 50MP ZEISS night telephoto camera with a 1.3cm sensor and 4K at 60fps video recording option. Moreover, the tech giant claims that the Vivo V70 series features “the segment’s narrowest bezels.” Apart from these, Vivo V70 Elite is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, and the series will run on OriginOS 6.

The rest is being discussed in leaks and rumours. The standard Vivo V70 is expected to pack the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset under the hood. Moreover, the series is expected to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5k display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 5000 nits of peak brightness. For longer usage, it may pack a large 6,500mAh battery with a 90W fast charging option.

Apart from the main 50MP telephoto camera, it may also get a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary shooter, and an ultrawide camera. While the front may feature a 50MP selfie camera.

Vivo V70 series launch and availability

While the price and specifications will be confirmed with its official launch on February 19th, it has been revealed that the phones will be available via Flipkart, Amazon, and the Vivo India online store. Talking about the colour options, the Vivo V70 is said to be available in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow, while the Vivo V70 Elite will be available in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black colour options.