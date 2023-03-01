Vivo today announced the Vivo V27 series in India and it comprises two phones, the Vivo V27 and the Vivo V27 Pro. But there is a third phone in the series that made its debut elsewhere. Vivo has launched the Vivo V27e in Malaysia as a toned-down and probably the cheapest model in the series. The new Vivo V27e is a 4G phone but features a 120Hz AMOLED display and 64-megapixel cameras with optical image stabilisation. Also Read - Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro to launch in India today at 12pm: How to watch it live; what to expect

The Vivo V27e borrows its design elements from the higher models, Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro. The phone looks sleek and has three camera cutouts on the back. The Vivo V27e also has the Aura Light flash that you can see on the backside of the rest of the V27 series phones. The rest of the features look good enough for the price. Also Read - Top 5 all-rounder smartphones under Rs 25,000 from Samsung, Vivo, Redmi

Vivo V27e price

The Vivo V27e costs MYR 1,299, which is roughly Rs 24,000, for the single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will go on sale in Malaysia shortly, but there is no word on when it will become available in India. Also Read - Vivo Y56 5G officially launched after it reportedly began selling in offline stores

Vivo V27e specifications

The Vivo V27e comes with a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. There is an embedded fingerprint sensor on the display along with a punch-hole. Inside this punch-hole, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor paired with a Mali G57 GPU. There is 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. You can add up to 8GB of RAM from the phone’s internal storage.

On the back of the Vivo V27e is a triple camera system. There is a 64-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. The Vivo V27e is fueled by a 4600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. The phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well on the phone.