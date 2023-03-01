comscore Vivo V27 series to launch in India today at 12pm: How to watch it live
News

Mobiles

Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro will come with a 120Hz 3D curved display, a punch-hole front-facing camera and a triple rear camera setup.

Untitled design - 2023-03-01T082007.873

Vivo is set to launch its Vivo V27 series which will include Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro today. The company has confirmed a few key details about the upcoming handsets. As per the official smartphone series microsite, the two smartphones will come with a 120Hz 3D curved display, a punch-hole front-facing camera and a triple rear camera setup. Also Read - Vivo V27 Pro India price, specifications leaked ahead of March 1 launch

The smartphone series will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Vivo V27 series launch: How to watch it live

Vivo V27 series launch will kick off at 12 pm today. You can catch the livestream on the company’s YouTube channel and social media handles. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

Vivo V27 Pro expected specifications

Vivo V27 Pro is likely to have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, which will have a 60-degree curvature at the left and right edges. The screen will support an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Dimensity 8200 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. It will come preloaded with the Android 13 OS, which will be overlaid with the FunTouch OS 13.

In terms of optics, the V27 Pro might come with an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and Aura Light LED flash. In addition, the smartphone will come with other features like dual SIM, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, a USB-C port, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It will measure 164.1 x 74.8 x 7.36 / 7.4mm in thickness.

Vivo V27 Pro expected price in India

The Vivo V27 Pro is expected to be available in two variants, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB of storage for Rs 41,999 (MRP) as well as 12 GB RAM + 2566 GB storage for Rs 45,999 (MRP).

  • Published Date: March 1, 2023 9:09 AM IST
