Vivo T2 series to launch in India on April 11: Check details

Vivo has been teasing the launch of its next-gen T-series smartphones for quite some time now. In the past couple of days, Vivo has already confirmed that the upcoming Vivo T-series devices will be dubbed as the ‘Vivo T2 5G’ and that it will include two devices. In addition to that, the company has also confirmed that the upcoming Vivo T2 series smartphones will be exclusively available in India via Flipkart and offline retail stores. Now, the company has finally confirmed details regarding the launch of the Vivo T2 series smartphone. Also Read - Vivo T2 5G India launch confirmed via Flipkart

Vivo today said that it will launch the Vivo T2 series smartphone via a special launch event at 12PM on April 11. Also Read - Vivo X Fold 2 officially showcased ahead of launch in April

The product is already listed on Flipkart, which gives us some clue as to what we should expect from the upcoming Vivo T2 series when it launches next week.

The Flipkart listing has revealed that the Vivo T2 series smartphones will include two smartphones — the vanilla Vivo T2 5G and the smarter, Vivo T2 X 5G. Both the smartphones will get a full HD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera in the middle of the screen, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

The images on the e-retail platform show that the upcoming Vivo T2 series smartphone will come with a flat-screen design with curved edges with a dual rear camera setup and an LED flash that is placed inside two circular camera moduled placed towards the top left corner of the back. The phone will be available in two colour variants — one with a golden yellow hue and the other that has a sea green vibe to it.

Furthermore, the listing has revealed that the series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G processor.

The listing that the company will reveal more details about the Vivo T2 series smartphones’ camera, processor and storage and launch offers in the days leading up to the launch. So, stay tuned for more details.