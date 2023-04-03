comscore Vivo T2 5G series to launch soon in India: All you need to know
    News

    Vivo T2 5G India launch confirmed via Flipkart

    Mobiles

    Vivo T2 5G series is expected to launch as early as this month comprising two phones.

    Highlights

    • Vivo T2 5G series will launch soon in the Indian market.
    • Vivo T2 5G series will likely comprise T2 5G and T2 5G Pro.
    • Vivo T2 5G is expected to feature a dual camera system on the back.
    Vivo T2 5G 3

    Vivo T2 5G emerged on the Google Play Console certification in February. However, the phone’s release timeline was unclear so far. Now, the company itself has confirmed that the smartphone series will arrive in India soon. Also Read - Vivo X Fold 2 officially showcased ahead of launch in April

    The Vivo T2 5G series is expected to comprise at least two phones. The series is said to be priced aggressively in the country, similar to the predecessor T1 series. Also Read - Vivo V27 is now available for pre-orders: Price, offers and more

    Vivo T2 5G could launch this month in India

    Vivo via Flipkart has confirmed that the Vivo T2 5G series will launch in India soon. Since there’s already a landing page for the phone, we expect the launch to happen this month itself. Also Read - Vivo V27 Pro 5G to go on sale in India tonight on Flipkart: Price, availability and more

    As per the promotional banners, the Vivo T2 5G will come with a dual camera system on the back. To recall, the Vivo T1 5G was a rebranded version of the iQOO Z6 5G. That said, the new T2 5G could also be a rebranded iQOO phone.

    Unfortunately, there’s no information about the specs of the phones. However, the phone was spotted on Google Play Console sometime back. According to the certification, the Vivo T2 5G will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC.

    While the Snapdragon 695 chipset is old, it is still a popular choice in the budget segment. Recently, the Poco X5 and Oppo Reno 8T were spotted with the same chipset.

    It will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and is expected to have 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box and have Funtouch OS 13 on top.

    The device is expected to come with an FHD+ resolution display. The exact resolution of the screen will be 1080 x 2400 pixels, as per Google Play Console.

    The Vivo T2 5G series is expected to arrive in the budget segment in the country. We expect the series to be priced at around Rs 20,000.

    • Published Date: April 3, 2023 3:19 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Vivo T2 5G series India launch confirmed

    Realme GT Neo 5 SE launched with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, 64MP cameras

    Google may be testing blue tick for Search ads

    Cheaper Xbox storage expansion cards may soon launch

    Google is bringing topic filters to Search results on desktop

    Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

    IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

    Apple Launches Apple Pay Later Service in US; Here's All You Need To Know

    Microsoft Slips Ads Into AI-Powered Bing Chat - Watch Video

    WhatsApp Will Soon Allow iPhone Users To Edit Sent Messages - Watch Video

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India; Here are key details about the new Nord

    Tech Updates/ launch

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India; Here are key details about the new Nord
    Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India
    Bumble launches new Speed Dating feature, what is it about?

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Bumble launches new Speed Dating feature, what is it about?
    What is the new feature ‘Niche Mixes’ in Spotify ?

    Tech Updates/ launch

    What is the new feature ‘Niche Mixes’ in Spotify ?