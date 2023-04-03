Vivo T2 5G emerged on the Google Play Console certification in February. However, the phone’s release timeline was unclear so far. Now, the company itself has confirmed that the smartphone series will arrive in India soon. Also Read - Vivo X Fold 2 officially showcased ahead of launch in April

The Vivo T2 5G series is expected to comprise at least two phones. The series is said to be priced aggressively in the country, similar to the predecessor T1 series. Also Read - Vivo V27 is now available for pre-orders: Price, offers and more

Vivo T2 5G could launch this month in India

Vivo via Flipkart has confirmed that the Vivo T2 5G series will launch in India soon. Since there’s already a landing page for the phone, we expect the launch to happen this month itself. Also Read - Vivo V27 Pro 5G to go on sale in India tonight on Flipkart: Price, availability and more

As per the promotional banners, the Vivo T2 5G will come with a dual camera system on the back. To recall, the Vivo T1 5G was a rebranded version of the iQOO Z6 5G. That said, the new T2 5G could also be a rebranded iQOO phone.

Unfortunately, there’s no information about the specs of the phones. However, the phone was spotted on Google Play Console sometime back. According to the certification, the Vivo T2 5G will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC.

While the Snapdragon 695 chipset is old, it is still a popular choice in the budget segment. Recently, the Poco X5 and Oppo Reno 8T were spotted with the same chipset.

It will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and is expected to have 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box and have Funtouch OS 13 on top.

The device is expected to come with an FHD+ resolution display. The exact resolution of the screen will be 1080 x 2400 pixels, as per Google Play Console.

The Vivo T2 5G series is expected to arrive in the budget segment in the country. We expect the series to be priced at around Rs 20,000.