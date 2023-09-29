Vivo recently launched its Vivo T2 Pro 5G smartphone in India. Within a week after its launch, the Vivo T2 Pro 5G is now available for sale in the country. Interested buyers can purchase the newly launched smartphone starting today at 7PM via Flipkart, Vivo India’s official e-store and all partner retail stores. As a part of the launch offer, Vivo is offering discounts of up to Rs 2,000 to buyers using selected bank cards along with an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 1,000. Some of the highlight features of this smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, 64MP OIS camera, refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 1300nits.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G India Price and offers

The newly launched Vivo T2 Pro 5G is available in New Moon Black and Dune Gold colours. The smartphone is coming with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage space. The base variant with 128GB storage space is priced at Rs 23,999 and the top variant with 256GB storage space is priced at 24,999.

Coming to the offers, interested buyers can avail Rs 2,000 discount on ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit card and EMI transactions. In addition to this, there is also a Rs 1,000 exchange bonus available on Vivo T2 Pro 5G.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G specifications

Vivo T2 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 13 Global operating system based on Android 13.

It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED curved display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1300nits peak brightness.

Coming to the camera, the smartphone has a 64MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture and OIS, and a 2MP Bokeh camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16MP front camera with f/2.45 aperture.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G packs a 4,600mAh Li-ion battery with 66W fast charging. Vivo T2 Pro 5G supports 2 nano SIMs, 5G, Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz), Bluetooth v5.3, USB 2.0, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G measures 16.41 cm in length, 7.48cm in width and 0.736cm in thickness. It weighs up to 176g.