The smartphone market is witnessing a new trend of LED light design patterns on the back panels of upcoming phones. Several brands have been teasing their new models with this feature on social media, sparking a debate among consumers about who is doing it better. One of the contenders is TECNO, which has recently revealed its POVA 5 Pro 5G with a multi-coloured LED light design called Arc Interface.

The POVA 5 Pro 5G is expected to compete with Nothing Phone 2, which also has a LED light design on its transparent back panel. However, TECNO claims to have an edge over Nothing, as its Arc Interface supports RGB colours and offers multiple functions such as notification alerts, music effects, and more. Nothing Phone 2 only has a single white LED light that can be customised.

TECNO is not new to the LED light design, as it had previously launched the POVA 3 with a single RGB LED light strip on the back panel in June 2022. The phone received positive feedback from users for its innovative feature. Now, the company is taking it to the next level with the POVA 5 Pro 5G, which is expected to launch in August 2023 on Amazon.

TECNO recently launched the Phantom V Fold, which was the most affordable foldable phone in India. Similarly, the POVA 5 Pro 5G is expected to be priced aggressively to attract consumers who are looking for a premium and stylish smartphone.

The exact specifications of the POVA 5 Pro 5G are not yet revealed, but based on the previous POVA series phones, it is likely to have a powerful processor, a big battery, and fast charging speed. The phone will also have a 3D textured design on the back panel, adding to its aesthetic appeal.

The POVA 5 Pro 5G will be one of the first smartphones in India to have a multi-coloured LED light design on the back panel. It will be interesting to see how it performs in the market and how it compares with other brands that are also experimenting with this feature.

Meanwhile, Tecno has announced the price of the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G. Tecno announced the Camon Premier 5G alongside Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro 5G last month, but it did not reveal its price and details. The new Camon 20 Premier 5G comes across as a good option for the mid-range, packing specifications such as a high refresh-rate AMOLED display, triple cameras, and a fast-charging battery.