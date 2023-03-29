Tecno launched the all-new Tecno Spark 10 5G in the Indian smartphone market. The device comes as a budget offering that has a new MediaTek 5G chipset, a high refresh rate panel, and a unique back design. Also Read - Tecno Spark 10 Universe to launch this month with Helio G88 SoC

Tecno Spark 10 5G price in India, colors, and availability

The Tecno Spark 10 5G is priced at Rs 12,999 for the lone 4GB + 64GB variant. It comes in three color options – Black, Blue, and White.

Interestingly, Tecno isn't selling the device in the online market as of now, instead, it will be sold in offline retail shops. However, the brand has confirmed that it will make it available online.

Tecno Spark 10 5G specifications and features

The Tecno Spark 10 5G sports a unique design on the back while having the old water-drop notch-style display on the front. It sports a 6.6-inch LCD screen with an HD+ and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has 480 nits of peak brightness and a touch sampling rate of 120Hz.

It features a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and an AI sensor. Upfront, it has an 8MP camera for clicking selfies. There’s LED flash support on the front as well as on the rear.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset paired with Mali G57 GPU. It has 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via the USB Type-C port at the bottom. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting your wired earphones.

The device has a speaker setup with HiRes and DTS support. As for security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone boots on Android 13 out of the box with HiOS 12.6 on top of it. It is a dual-SIM 5G phone that has Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.