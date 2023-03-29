comscore Tecno Spark 10 5G launched with Dimensity 6020 SoC
    News

    Tecno Spark 10 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC debuts in India

    Mobiles

    Tecno Spark 10 5G is the company's first smartphone in the country with Dimensity 6020 SoC.

    Highlights

    • Tecno Spark 10 5G arrives in India at a price of Rs 12,999.
    • Tecno Spark 10 5G features an HD+ 90Hz display.
    • Tecno Spark 10 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC.
    Tecno-Spark-10-5G

    Tecno launched the all-new Tecno Spark 10 5G in the Indian smartphone market. The device comes as a budget offering that has a new MediaTek 5G chipset, a high refresh rate panel, and a unique back design. Also Read - Tecno Spark 10 Universe to launch this month with Helio G88 SoC

    Tecno Spark 10 5G price in India, colors, and availability

    The Tecno Spark 10 5G is priced at Rs 12,999 for the lone 4GB + 64GB variant. It comes in three color options – Black, Blue, and White. Also Read - Tecno Phantom V Fold comes as a surprise at MWC: Costs only Rs 79,999

    Interestingly, Tecno isn’t selling the device in the online market as of now, instead, it will be sold in offline retail shops. However, the brand has confirmed that it will make it available online. Also Read - Tecno POP 7 Pro set to launch on February 16 in India

    Tecno Spark 10 5G specifications and features

    The Tecno Spark 10 5G sports a unique design on the back while having the old water-drop notch-style display on the front. It sports a 6.6-inch LCD screen with an HD+ and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has 480 nits of peak brightness and a touch sampling rate of 120Hz.

    It features a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and an AI sensor. Upfront, it has an 8MP camera for clicking selfies. There’s LED flash support on the front as well as on the rear.

    Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset paired with Mali G57 GPU. It has 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

    It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via the USB Type-C port at the bottom. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting your wired earphones.

    The device has a speaker setup with HiRes and DTS support. As for security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone boots on Android 13 out of the box with HiOS 12.6 on top of it. It is a dual-SIM 5G phone that has Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

    • Published Date: March 29, 2023 11:07 AM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Google Search gets new features to help you right info

    Samsung to soon unveil tri-foldable smartphone: Report

    GitHub lays engineering team in India

    Microsoft Teams gets a Avatars: Check details

    Microsoft lays off 559 employees as Seattle-area job cuts top 2,700

    Snap AR's Joe Darko Interviewed: 8 questions answered

    Twitter Blue Subscriptions Roll Out Globally For $7 A Month - Watch Video

    Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Debuts In India With 6,000mAh Battery - Watch Video

    Uber Announces New Features To Make Airport Rides Easy - Watch Video

    UPI LITE is not an alternative, but an add-on to UPI: Paytm executive

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    Oxbotica and Google Cloud collaborate to scale up autonomous software

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Oxbotica and Google Cloud collaborate to scale up autonomous software
    Arc the new innovative browser is coming to iPhone

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Arc the new innovative browser is coming to iPhone
    iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps?

    Tech Updates/ launch

    iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps?
    Google Drive gets new look for all those long-suffering Android tablet users

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Google Drive gets new look for all those long-suffering Android tablet users