Tecno has launched a new colour addition to its Spark Go 2023 and Spark 10 smartphones. The company has introduced a leather-like finish in the under Rs 8,000 smartphone segment. Also Read - Tecno Spark 10 Universe to launch this month with Helio G88 SoC

The company has launched the Magic Skin Orange variant of these smartphones. The back panel of these smartphones has Orange paint. The new edition of Spark 10 has also got geometric shapes on the back panel. Also Read - Tecno Spark Go 2023 with a 5,000 mAh battery launched at Rs 6,999 in India

The Spark Go 2023 and Spark 10 launched in India earlier this year. Tecno Spark Go is already available in Black, Blue, and Purple whereas Tecno Spano Spark 10 comes in Black, White, and Blue hues.

Tecno Spark Go and Spark 10 Magic Orange variant price and availability in India

Tecno Spark Go 2023 and Spark 10 Magic Skin Orange colour variants are priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 11,699 respectively and they are available for purchase at retail stores across India.

Tecno Spark Go and Spark 10 specifications

Tecno Spark Go

Processor, storage and Operating system

Techno Spark Go is powered by an Helio A22 2.0GHz Quad-core processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on HIOS 12 based on Android 12.

Display

Techno Spark Go comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS with 1612 x 720 pixels resolution and 480nits peak brightness.

Camera

Techno Spark Go has a 13MP main camera and a 5MP selfie camera.

Battery

Techno Spark Go has a 5000mAh battery and comes with 10W Type C adaptor. The smartphone has up to 32 days of standby battery life, as per the company’s claim.

Connectivity

Techno Spark Go features dual 4G SIM and dual VoLTE. In addition to this, it comes with support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi frequency band and Bluetooth 5.0.

Dimensions

Techno Spark Go measures 163.86mm in height, 75.51mm in width and 8.9mm in thickness.

Tecno Spark 10

Processor, storage and Operating system

Techno Spark 10 is powered by a MediaTek MT6765 Helio G37 processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on HIOS 12 based on Android 12.

Display

Techno Spark 10 comes with a 6.6-inch HD IPS with 1612 x 720 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

Camera

Techno Spark 10 has a 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

Battery

Techno Spark 10 has a 5000mAh battery and comes with 18W Type C adaptor.

Connectivity

Techno Spark 10 features 4G, support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi frequency band and Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC.

Dimensions

Techno Spark 10 measures 163.89mm in height, 75.39mm in width and 8.40mm in thickness.