Tecno launched the Spark 10 5G last month in India. It comes with a brand-new MediaTek chipset, dual cameras, and a fancy design. Starting today, the device will be available for purchase in the country. Also Read - Tecno to launch a flip phone, six-to-eight ultra premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO Arijeet Talapatra

Some of the phone’s highlights include a 90Hz display, a big 5,000mAh battery, and dual-SIM 5G support. Also Read - Tecno starts manufacturing Phantom V Fold 5G in India, early bird price starts Rs 77,777

Tecno Spark 10 5G sale: Price, colors, availability

The Tecno Spark 10 5G is priced at Rs 12,999 for a single 4GB + 64GB variant. It has three color options – Black, Blue, and White. Also Read - Tecno Spark 10 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC debuts in India

The smartphone can be purchased offline at retail stores in the country. Currently, the phone isn’t available online. There’s no clear information if the company will ever make it available online for purchase.

Tecno Spark 10 5G specifications and features

The Tecno Spark 10 5G features a unique design on the back while having the old water-drop notch-style display on the front.

It has a 6.6-inch LCD screen with an HD+ and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has 480 nits of peak brightness and a touch sampling rate of 120Hz.

At the helm, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset paired with Mali G57 GPU. It has 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage and also has 4GB of virtual RAM support.

As for the battery, the device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via the USB Type-C port at the bottom. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting your wired earphones.

The smartphone has a speaker setup with HiRes and DTS support. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and support for facial unlock.

It runs on Android 13 out of the box with HiOS 12.6 on top of it. It is a dual-SIM 5G phone that has Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.