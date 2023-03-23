Tecno has launched a new smartphone in India. The new phone, called the Spark 10 Pro, brings some interesting specifications for its price. For instance, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro, with its ‘Memory Fusion’ technology, makes up to 16GB of RAM available for smooth performance. Tecno’s new Spark 10 Pro also comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which customers might find appealing.

The new Tecno Spark 10 Pro is one of the phones in the Spark 10 series. Previously, the company launched the Spark 10 5G, Spark 10C, and Spark 10. “Our latest SPARK 10 universe offering is designed for the discerning youth of India, for whom smartphones are their primary screen and they consume various kinds of content, including pictures, videos, and OTT streaming,” said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Tecno Mobile India.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in India

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro costs Rs 12,499 for the only variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes in Lunar Eclipse, Pearl White, and Starry Black colours. It will go on sale starting from March 24 at “retail touchpoints.” That is essentially shops near you.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro specifications

The new Tecno Spark 10 Pro comes with a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole in the middle of the display, inside which there is a 32-megapixel camera. On the back, however, you get 50-megapixel cameras on the back. Tecno claims that the main sensor uses ASD mode and 3D LUT technology to bring natural shots. There is a secondary camera, but the graphics resolution for which is not available.

Powering the Tecno Spark 10 Pro is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor paired with MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 to improve “operational smoothness” in performance. Since the phone supports the ability to extend the RAM capacity by up to 8GB, you get 16GB of RAM effectively on the phone. You get a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. The Tecno Spark 10 Pro runs Android 13-based HiOS 12.6.