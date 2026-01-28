Samsung plans 1 million Galaxy Wide Fold units as Apple’s foldable iPhone nears

Samsung is reportedly planning a much larger production run for an upcoming foldable smartphone, signalling a change in how the company approaches experimental designs. As per recent reports, Samsung is preparing to produce around 1 million units of a new foldable device, tentatively referred to as the Galaxy Wide Fold. The move suggests Samsung sees wider foldable phones as more than just niche products. Also Read: Smartphones launches in February 2026: Galaxy S26 Series, iQOO 15R, Vivo V70 and more

Bigger production plans than before

According to a report from South Korea, Samsung has informed its component partners about plans to manufacture roughly 1 million units of the Galaxy Wide Fold. This would mark the largest initial production volume for any of Samsung’s special foldable models in recent years. Also Read: Apple may launch two MacBook Pro updates in 2026, major redesign expected later: Report

In the past, Samsung has kept production volumes limited for similar devices. The Galaxy Z Fold SE reportedly shipped around 500,000 units in 2024. The Galaxy Z TriFold, which used a different folding design, is said to have shipped roughly 30,000 units in 2025. Also Read: Cheaper than iPhone 17, but still premium: Check these top 6 Android phones

This time around, Samsung seems to be taking a different approach, with a much larger production target that points to higher expectations for the wider foldable design.

Launch timing and lineup strategy

Another change is when the device could be launched. Reports suggest the Galaxy Wide Fold may be introduced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at Samsung’s Galaxy Z series Unpacked event in the third quarter. Samsung has often launched experimental foldables later to avoid affecting sales of its main Z-series models.

By bringing the Wide Fold into the main launch cycle, Samsung may be positioning it as a regular part of its foldable lineup rather than a limited or concept-style release.

Samsung’s annual foldable shipments are typically said to be in the five-million-unit range. With foldable sales reportedly crossing six million units last year, adding a new model with higher production could push those numbers further.

A response to Apple’s plans

Industry chatter suggests that Samsung’s larger production target is also linked to Apple. Tipsters claim the Galaxy Wide Fold is being lined up as a direct response to Apple’s first foldable iPhone.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

Expected design details

The Galaxy Wide Fold is said to feature a 7.6-inch foldable OLED display with a wider 4:3 aspect ratio when unfolded. The outer cover display is tipped to measure around 5.4 inches. The phone is expected to use a book-style fold that opens left to right, similar to Samsung’s existing Fold models, but with a noticeably wider layout.