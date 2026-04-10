Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold back in stock today, but probably not for long

If you thought you missed your chance to get your hands on the first-ever tri-fold phone by Samsung, then here’s some unexpected news. The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is back in stock, and it’s happening today. Samsung had earlier hinted that the device might not return after its initial run sold out quickly. But a fresh batch has now quietly gone live, both online and in select offline stores. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event date leaked; Galaxy Z Fold 8, Wide Fold, Flip 8 expected

Interestingly, some listings even allowed early checkout before the official restock window, which wasn’t really expected. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro could fill gap between Plus and Ultra: What leaks suggest

Galaxy Z TriFold: What does it offer?

The Galaxy Z TriFold is Samsung’s most experimental design so far – a triple-fold device that opens into a tablet-sized screen. When fully unfolded, you get close to a 10-inch display, which can run multiple apps side by side. The dual-hinge design allows different folding positions, so it can act like a phone, tablet, or even a mini workstation with accessories. Also Read: Budget phones are no more in budget! THESE Samsung and Motorola phones get price hike

Apart from the design, Samsung has also offered a 200MP camera setup along with a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, the cover as well as the main display has a 10MP camera each. Moreover, the device gets Galaxy AI features for editing and productivity. It also supports tools like Google Gemini for real-time assistance.

Who should buy it?

Let’s be honest, this is still a niche product. The price sits on the higher side (around $2,899), and the form factor isn’t something everyone will be comfortable with. Also, availability is limited. Samsung hasn’t confirmed how many units are part of this restock, which means it could sell out again quickly.

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Where can you get it

The new stock of the Galaxy Z TriFold is available online via Samsung’s official store and at select Samsung Experience Stores (mainly in the US). There’s no confirmed timeline for other markets yet, so for now, availability looks limited.