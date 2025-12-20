Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Could Use Exynos 2600 Chip Instead Of Snapdragon, Report Claims

Samsung’s newly launched flagship processor could power its next flip smartphone. A new report suggests that Samsung is weighing the use of its Exynos 2600 chipset for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8. Also Read: Samsung Beats Apple! World’s First 2nm Mobile Exynos 2600 Chip Is Here, Galaxy S26 Series Likely to Get It

According to a report from The Bell, the company is internally planning to equip the Galaxy Z Flip 8 with the Exynos 2600, provided no major issues emerge during development. Citing industry sources, the report says the chipset is currently under evaluation and could be finalised for the device if testing progresses without problems. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Cameras Leak Hints At Major Upgrade Ahead Of 2026 Launch

If this happens, Samsung would continue using its in-house Exynos processor for its flip series. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 also launched with an Exynos chip, marking a shift from the company’s earlier approach of relying on Qualcomm processors for its foldables. The report adds that rising memory costs may be one of the reasons behind this decision, as using an in-house chipset could help Samsung keep overall component costs under control. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped To Be Slimmer Than Flip 7, Battery Upgrade Also Expected

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to launch in July 2026, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8, in line with Samsung’s usual foldable launch schedule.

Samsung recently introduced the Exynos 2600 globally, calling it its first processor built on a 2nm manufacturing process. The chipset uses Gate-All-Around technology and features an eight-core CPU layout, led by a high-performance prime core clocked at 3.8GHz, supported by multiple performance and efficiency cores.

For graphics, the Exynos 2600 includes the Xclipse 960 GPU, which is based on ARM’s latest architecture. The processor also includes an upgraded AI engine with a 32K MAC NPU, which is intended to improve on-device AI performance. In addition, the chipset supports displays with up to 4K or WQUXGA resolution at 120Hz, along with high-resolution camera setups of up to 320MP for single sensors or 64MP plus 32MP dual cameras.

Samsung has not officially confirmed the chipset choice for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 so far, and details are expected to become clearer closer to the device’s launch.