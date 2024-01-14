Samsung Galaxy S24 series is launching soon, and new leaks reveal some exciting features and a longer update support. Evan Blass shared some marketing images, which are not available in his X (Twitter) timeline now, showed some of the AI-based features of the Galaxy S24 series, such as “Live Translate” for phone calls, “Nightography Zoom” for low-light photography, and “Note Assist” for Samsung’s Notes app.

The leaks also confirm the specs of the Galaxy S24 series, which include a flat 6.8-inch QHD+ screen on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen on the S24+, and a 6.2-inch FHD+ screen on the S24. All three have a brightness of 2,600 nits. The S24 and S24+ sport 50MP main cameras, while the S24 Ultra boasts a 200MP main camera. The S24 and S24+ have aluminium bodies, while the S24 Ultra has a titanium body.

One of the new features that stands out is “Circle to Search,” which is powered by Google. “Circle to Search” is described as: Find anything on your screen with a simple gesture. Circle, highlight, scribble, or tap to search any image, video, or text, without taking screenshots.

This feature seems to be a new version of Google Lens. It is shown using the S Pen, but it is not clear if that is the only way to use it. Assistant with Bard is also expected to be available on the Galaxy S24 series. Another new feature that is reported by Android Headlines (who also leaked the same images as Blass) is the 7-year update support for the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung usually supports its flagships with 4 years of major Android updates and 5 years of security patches, but this report says Samsung will offer 7 years of both major updates and security patches. Google did the same with the Pixel 8.

The report also says that Galaxy AI features will be “free of charge” until 2025, suggesting that Samsung may charge a fee for some of these features in the future, but the details are unclear.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S24 series on January 17, and you can reserve it for Rs 1,999.