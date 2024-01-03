Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch: Samsung is all set to launch its next generation S-series smartphone, that is, the Galaxy S24 series, at a global launch event on January 17. Ahead of the day, the series is available for pre-reserve in India. Interested buyers can head over to Samsung’s official India website to pre-reserve their preferred Galaxy S24 series smartphone for Rs 1,999.

In addition to letting people pre-reserve the Galaxy S24 smartphone, the company has also shared a bunch of offers that the buyers will get. According to the details shared by the company, interested buyers who pre-reserve the phone will be the first ones to get their hands on the upcoming Galaxy 24 series smartphone. Additionally, buyers will get ‘best exchange value’ for their old phones on purchasing the Galaxy S24 series phone. In addition to that, interested buyers who pre-reserve the phone will be able to buy the phone in special colours on Samsung.com.

Also, buyers will get a Welcome Voucher worth Rs 5,000 and two percent loyalty points on purchases made via the Samsung Shop App. Additionally, the company says that interested buyers will get five percent off on the purchase of two or more products purchased together.

How to pre-reserve Galaxy S24 series smartphone

Step 1: Open Samsung India’s official website on your PC.

Step 2: Tap the ‘Register Now’ button that appears on the Galaxy Unpacked banner on top.

Step 3: Tap the ‘Pre-Reserve Now’ button on top.

Step 4: Add your personal details.

Step 5: Select your payment method and then tick the button to agree to ‘I Agree to the Terms of Service, Terms of Use and Privacy Policy’.

You can pay using credit card, EMI, Paytm wallet, e-wallets, Net Banking and UPI.

Step 6: Tap the ‘Pay Now’ button.

Step 7: Make the payment.

It is worth noting that the sum of Rs 1,999 is refundable. This means that if at any point you decide against upgrading your smartphone, you can cancel your booking and get the pre-reserved sum back.

Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event

Samsung will host its Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch event on January 17 in San Jose. The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom India, and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 11.30PM IST.