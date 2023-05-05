Samsung currently offers four colorways of the Galaxy S23 in India. This includes the Phantom Black, Lavender, Green, and Cream. Now, Samsung’s prepping to launch a new color option in the country. Also Read - Apple and Samsung capture 96 per cent of global smartphone operating profits

Samsung has announced that a new refreshing ‘Lime’ shade of the Galaxy S23 will be introduced soon. With the new color, there will be a total of five shades that customers can choose from when buying the phone. Also Read - Samsung launches 2023 Neo QLED TVs in India: Price, specs, availability

Unfortunately, we do not have the live image of the phone nor do we know when exactly the color will be available for purchase. But we expect the latter to happen later this month.

In other news, the Samsung Galaxy S23 continues to be one of the top compact flagship offerings in the smartphone market. It packs solid hardware backed by software support of four years.

Samsung Galaxy S23: What does it offer?

To round up its specs, the device features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It’s a punch-hole style panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate support.

What more the screen has is HDR10+ support. It also rocks a screen with a peak screen brightness of 1750 nits and boasts a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The smartphone is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Interestingly, it comes with UFS 4.0 storage for the higher variants, while the base configuration sticks to UFS 3.1 type storage.

In terms of optics, Samsung has offered a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens featuring Optical Image Stabilization support. It is supported by a 10MP telephoto lens that has 3x optical zoom support.

Lastly, there’s a 12MP ultra-wide camera to shoot 120-degree wide images. The camera can shoot 8K videos and slow-motion footages.

Coming to the battery, the device packs a 3,900mAh battery, which although is small, but is improved over its predecessor. It supports 25W wired and 15W wireless fast charging.

The device comes with features like Knox security, Samsung DeX, stereo speakers among others. It also has a IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the cheapest smartphone in the S lineup. The smartphone is priced starting at Rs 74,999. It is joined by the Galaxy S23+ which costs Rs 94,999 and the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra that comes at a hefty price tag of Rs 1,24,999.